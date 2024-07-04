2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Redesigned Crossover Fakes It - And Makes It

Hyundai is an automaker unmoored from history. While it's been making cars since the 1960s, until recently they were cars nobody cared about. The Santa Fe is what passes for an august nameplate in Hyundai lore. It was the automaker's first SUV, and helped lead Hyundai's coming of age in the early 2000s by combining excellent build quality and a generous warranty with lower pricing than rival Japanese products. But it doesn't inspire nostalgia.

This lack of a legacy created an opportunity for Hyundai. Whereas other automakers are shackled by history and customer expectations, Hyundai has been free to make the Santa Fe whatever it wants. Over the years the Santa Fe has gotten bigger and chased the automotive styling trends of the moment. Nobody cared that the new Santa Fe wasn't like the previous one.

So it will likely be again. Right now, there is nothing cooler than a boxy, traditional off-roader. The redesigned 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is not a traditional off-roader, but it looks like one. Styling inspired by the early days of the SUV (back when Hyundai was building Ford Cortinas under license) is the headline but, underneath the Santa Few is also a thoughtfully designed modern crossover.