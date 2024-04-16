2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Drive: Cheaper And Smaller, But What's Ahead Is Unclear

The Toyota Land Cruiser is back, and it has a whole lot to live up to. Returning to the U.S. after several years of absence, the 2024 Land Cruiser is a nose-to-tailgate reboot built upon the automaker's latest truck platform and tapping the advantages of its clever, frugal-but-potent hybrid drivetrain technology. Yet, while gadgets and gimmicks increasingly sell new SUVs, arguably, they take Toyota further away from what made the Land Cruiser so popular in the first place.

The old Land Cruiser had a reputation for being the go-anywhere, fix-anywhere SUV of choice for environments well away from asphalt. Not for nothing, it is still a commonplace sight in conflict zones, the full-sized truck earning favor for Toyota's combination of practicality and relative simplicity.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The new version of the SUV, though, loads up on complexity as well as angular style. It's based on the same TNGA-F global truck platform as the new Tacoma, Tundra, and Sequoia, though where those models offer a choice of 2WD or 4WD, the 2024 Land Cruiser is full-time four-wheel drive as standard. Pricing kicks off at $55,950 (plus $1,395 destination).