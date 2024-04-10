Toyota's 2025 4Runner Is Finally Here: Official Details And Specs Revealed

You can be an icon, and still be long overdue for an update — that's the situation the 2025 Toyota 4Runner finds itself facing, as it makes its official debut today. Headed to U.S. dealerships in fall of 2024, the new 4Runner aims to continue its predecessors' reputation for rugged reliability, practical features, and plentiful off-road talent.

At the same time, though, the market has changed since the last iteration of the 4Runner went on sale, all the way back in 2009. Then, it was arguably enough to boast rock-solid build quality and a dependable naturally-aspirated V6; buyers weren't turned off by less-than-refined manners on the road. While the current-gen 4Runner may have proved its dependability credentials, its dated technology was looking increasingly out of place both in Toyota's own range, and in the SUV category generally.

Toyota

The 2025 4Runner arrives to redeem that reputation. Boasting eye-catching styling — with the familial resemblance to the well-received 2024 Tacoma, 2024 Sequoia, and 2024 Tundra clear, not to mention the same TNGA-F platform underneath — along with modern safety, comfort, and convenience tech, the promise is the same sort of on/off road duality balance we've seen Toyota strike with other recent launches.