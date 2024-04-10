2025 Toyota 4Runner: Every Grade Explained (And Which We Would Pick)
In 2023, we ranked the five existing generations of Toyota 4Runner according to book value, and the latest generation unsurprisingly came out on top. Now, the sixth-gen 4Runner will arrive at dealerships this fall as a 2025 model, and Toyota recently gave SlashGear a sneak peek at the specs and trim levels for the upcoming version of the venerable SUV.
Toyota's engineers worked hard to combine classic 4Runner styling elements and purpose with modern tech touches. The 2025 4Runner will have the same "wrap-over" rear quarter glass as the first and second-generation models, and add a host of tech-forward upgrades over the fifth generation 4Runner, which debuted in 2010.
We recently pondered what changes might come, and SlashGear's Chris Davies was dead-on in his speculation that the 2025 4Runner will use the TNGA-F platform shared between the Tacoma, Land Cruiser, Tundra, and Sequoia. It will also be offered with a hybrid option, bringing a much-needed upgrade to the dashboard technology, and includes the familiar power rear window.
New 4Runners will also have fold-and-tumble rear seats to maximize cargo space, and will come with one of two powertrain options. The 2.4 liter i-Force turbocharged four-cylinder engine will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment on SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited 2025 4Runners. The hybrid i-Force MAX drive will be an option on the TRD Off-Road and Limited, as well as standard issue on the TRD PRro, Trailhunter, and Platinum versions.
The Traihunter is the most off-road capable 4Runner
The nine versions of the 2025 4Runner will be the SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off Road, TRD Off Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter (shown above). According to Toyota, The i-Force engine will produce 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, while adding the hybrid drive ups those numbers to 326 horsepower and 465 pound feet — making the i-Force MAX "the most powerful powertrain ever offered on 4Runner."
In addition to premiering the 4Runner Trailhunter and Platinum, Toyota has added features to every version of the 2025 4Runner to make them all off-road ready. It will be offered in two-wheel, part-time four-wheel, and full-time four-wheel drive versions, with all three drivetrains getting a limited-slip rear differential for added traction. Both four-wheel drive versions will have Toyota's A-TRAC traction control system to distribute power where it is needed most. Full-time four-wheel drive with a locking center differential will be standard on Platinum 4Runners, and an option on the Limited hybrid version.
Trailhunter 4Runners will get ARB Old Man Emu shocks and an ARB roof rack, along with 33-inch Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires. The Trailhunter's front grille has a 20-inch LED light bar with color-changing lamps, and a 2,400 watt inverter feeds power to one outlet in the passenger cabin, and another in the cargo area. Trailhunter models will also be outfitted with three pre-wired auxiliary cabin switches to wire in winches or additional exterior lighting.
The 2025 4Runner comes with standard driver assist systems
4Runner TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter buyers can opt for an electronic locking rear differential for more sure-footedness, and all 4Runners will come with Toyota's Multi-Terrain select with updated CRAWL mode to make slow-speed off-roading easier. Maximum towing capacity on all models will be 6,000 pounds.
The Platinum version is geared to comfort and luxury, with heated second-row seats, a standard tow tech package, head-up display, and automatic rain sensing wipers. An 8-inch Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-enabled touchscreen is standard on all versions, with a 14-inch screen available as an option.
Multiple USB charging ports are available for the driver and passengers, and the standard digital dashboard will be 7 or 12.3 inches wide, depending on which 4Runner model you buy. Every 4Runner will come with Toyota's SafetySense 3.0 suite, which includes a collision warning system with pedestrian detection, active lane departure alert, radar cruise control, and other driver assist features.
For most folks, the base two-wheel drive i-Force SR5 4Runner will be enough vehicle to handle grocery runs, school drop-offs, and the occasional backwoods camping trip. If we're spending company money, though, we'd certainly opt for the hybrid TRD Pro version with the standard locking center diff and full-time four-wheel drive. Toyota hasn't released official 4Runner sticker prices yet.