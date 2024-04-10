2025 Toyota 4Runner: Every Grade Explained (And Which We Would Pick)

In 2023, we ranked the five existing generations of Toyota 4Runner according to book value, and the latest generation unsurprisingly came out on top. Now, the sixth-gen 4Runner will arrive at dealerships this fall as a 2025 model, and Toyota recently gave SlashGear a sneak peek at the specs and trim levels for the upcoming version of the venerable SUV.

Toyota's engineers worked hard to combine classic 4Runner styling elements and purpose with modern tech touches. The 2025 4Runner will have the same "wrap-over" rear quarter glass as the first and second-generation models, and add a host of tech-forward upgrades over the fifth generation 4Runner, which debuted in 2010.

We recently pondered what changes might come, and SlashGear's Chris Davies was dead-on in his speculation that the 2025 4Runner will use the TNGA-F platform shared between the Tacoma, Land Cruiser, Tundra, and Sequoia. It will also be offered with a hybrid option, bringing a much-needed upgrade to the dashboard technology, and includes the familiar power rear window.

New 4Runners will also have fold-and-tumble rear seats to maximize cargo space, and will come with one of two powertrain options. The 2.4 liter i-Force turbocharged four-cylinder engine will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment on SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited 2025 4Runners. The hybrid i-Force MAX drive will be an option on the TRD Off-Road and Limited, as well as standard issue on the TRD PRro, Trailhunter, and Platinum versions.