4 Ways We Expect The 2025 Toyota 4Runner To Change - And Why It Needed A Redesign

Toyota is sitting on nameplate gold, but cashing that in is riding on the 2025 4Runner living up to a confusingly high bar. Expected to make its full appearance imminently, the all-new sixth-generation 4Runner certainly hasn't been fast to arrive. In fact, with the current SUV dating back to 2009, you could well accuse Toyota of being a little tardy with its attentions.

Certainly, a 4Runner update is something fans of the SUV have been calling out for. Yet, you could also make the case that Toyota's patience for this 2025 upgrade is a timely one. For one, it taps its current conflation of vehicle platform, in-cabin technology, and engine developments.

We've seen how those individual advances impact some of Toyota's most popular SUVs, trucks, and crossovers. Now, it's the 2025 4Runner's turn to bring them all together. The big question, then, is not only what Toyota is likely to do with its best-selling SUV, but why that'll be such a big deal to 4Runner fans.