Yes, The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Will Keep This Fan-Favorite Feature

Toyota's sixth-generation 4Runner may not be ready for its full reveal, but the automaker's latest teaser makes it clear that one fan-favorite feature of the existing SUV is being carried over to the new model. The 2025 4Runner will offer the drop-down rear glass in its tailgate, a popular talent that both allows for improved air circulation in the cabin, and easier carrying of longer items in the trunk.

It's been a mainstay of 4Runner design for years, though Toyota isn't the only company to offer such a feature. Pop-up tailgate glass — which allows for cargo loading or unloading without having to open the trunk fully — is more readily available, but Toyota's approach means the glass panel itself is protected while opened. With a full redesign of the 4Runner on the cards, there was unsurprisingly some concern by long-time fans that this particular feature might not make it to the new SUV.

Even with a number of high-profile updates over the past year, the 2025 4Runner is shaping up to be a huge deal for Toyota. That's not least because it's been so long since the fifth-generation SUV launched, all the way back in 2009. While it has been polished and tweaked in the intervening years, there's only so much refinement possible with an increasingly aged platform.