2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Pricing And Trims Confirmed: The Cost Of A Rebooted Icon
As the extensively refreshed 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser comes closer to reality, Toyota has already given the world most of the important bits of information, like horsepower and a general overview of the lineup. The Land Cruiser took a two-year break and is back to tackle dunes and parking lots with a new drivetrain and an entirely new TNGA-F platform that it shares with the newest Tacoma and Tundra. All that seems great, but there's the important question of price. Despite its glow-up, the Land Cruiser is not at all alone in its very crowded segment, and it will need to "wow" customers both on the trail and in the wallet to make a splash anywhere but the hardcore Land Cruiser fan demographic.
Land Cruisers have never been inexpensive and have always resided toward the more premium end of Toyota's domestic lineup. The 2024's pricing is no different. According to a press release from Toyota, the new Cruiser will start at $55,950, making it the second most expensive SUV in Toyota's repertoire, behind the Sequoia.
Toyota's high-end SUV
The base trim, called the Land Cruiser 1958, sports two big friendly-looking headlights, rear and center locking differentials, heated seats and steering wheel, and a selectable 8-speed automatic transmission connected to a full-time four-wheel drive system. The next trim, titled just Land Cruiser, starts at $61,950 and is fitted with adjustable and customizable fog lights, a stabilizer disconnect mechanism if you really want to get into the weeds, and a terrain monitor. Lastly, the Land Cruiser First Edition will set you back $74,950 and comes bedecked with leather-trimmed seats, skid plates underneath to protect all of the spinning metal parts, and rock rails.
All Land Cruisers at the moment are fitted with a 2.4-liter i-Force MAX hybrid engine that generates 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Toyota expects the Land Cruiser to be available in Toyota dealerships this Spring. The configurator is already live on Toyota's U.S. market website.