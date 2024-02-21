2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Pricing And Trims Confirmed: The Cost Of A Rebooted Icon

As the extensively refreshed 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser comes closer to reality, Toyota has already given the world most of the important bits of information, like horsepower and a general overview of the lineup. The Land Cruiser took a two-year break and is back to tackle dunes and parking lots with a new drivetrain and an entirely new TNGA-F platform that it shares with the newest Tacoma and Tundra. All that seems great, but there's the important question of price. Despite its glow-up, the Land Cruiser is not at all alone in its very crowded segment, and it will need to "wow" customers both on the trail and in the wallet to make a splash anywhere but the hardcore Land Cruiser fan demographic.

Land Cruisers have never been inexpensive and have always resided toward the more premium end of Toyota's domestic lineup. The 2024's pricing is no different. According to a press release from Toyota, the new Cruiser will start at $55,950, making it the second most expensive SUV in Toyota's repertoire, behind the Sequoia.