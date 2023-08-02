The New Toyota Land Cruiser Has The Exact Same Problem As Every Other Enthusiast SUV

Toyota has just unveiled the newest generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser for 2024. Jeep just launched a refresh of the Wrangler and Ford continues to churn out new versions of the Bronco like its corporate life depended on it. It seems that every few months, a new version of an enthusiast SUV is being conjured up. That's not necessarily a bad thing as giving customers choice should breed more innovation down the line. Except when it doesn't.

Quick, picture this vehicle: a boxy 4x4 SUV with a name people recognize, huge badge across the grille, available factory lift, tons of options, lights everywhere, skid plates, rock rails and a low-starting MSRP with a near-infinite ceiling. I didn't just describe the Wrangler, Bronco, or new Land Cruiser, I simultaneously described all three of them. Enthusiast SUVs right now all kind of look the same. And that isn't by accident. Toyota didn't unveil the Land Cruiser and say "Oops, we made a Jeep." It was no doubt a calculated design effort to capture what customers want to buy.

There's no questioning the Wrangler and Bronco's popularity, and it already seems almost certain that the Toyota will follow suit. After all, the Land Cruiser has been a world class name when it comes to off-roaders and enthusiast circles.