2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Tears Up The Rulebook For 3-Row SUVs

Yesterday, Hyundai showcased its completely redesigned Santa Fe SUV to the world via a digital film shot in the vehicle's scenic namesake region — Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hyundai hasn't exactly been shy about sharing images and details of the revamped SUV thus far, but this latest move is the best glimpse yet into the daring, if polarizing redesign.

Now transitioning from its fourth to fifth generation, the latest Santa Fe has an extended wheelbase to accommodate third row seating like its big brother Palisade. However, the real focus is on the brand's "Open for More" concept, which is apparently inspired by camping.

According to the film, "The all-new Santa Fe's wide tailgate seamlessly connects the inside with the outside, expanding consumers' everyday experiences. The tailgate area, once a storage space, now becomes an open terrace that can be used to effortlessly enjoy the outdoors."

With the second and third row seats folded flat, Hyundai says that the Santa Fe will have a class-leading amount of cargo space or alternatively, the cavernous space can be utilized as a rolling living room, or even a bedroom for sleeping.

Besides the commodious third-row seating, the Santa Fe's cabin also features a massive curved panoramic display screen, a dual wireless charging pad for smartphones, and the world's first UV-C sterilization tray — which Hyundai says provides easy sterilization of sundry items such as cell phones and wallets.