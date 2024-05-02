2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line Review: Affordable Turbo Sedan Packs An Unexpected Punch

Contrary to what you might think, your options for new car fun on a budget aren't so slim. While the dominance of SUVs and crossovers — not without their whimsical options, either — may suggest otherwise, those in the market for a sub-$40k smile provoker have more than a handful of options. You don't even need to give up entirely on practicality in the process.

Yes, the perennially perky MX-5 Miata remains the go-to for weekend giddying, but there's a spate of attainable sports sedans doing something similar without limiting transport to two people and a tiny amount of luggage. The 2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line is a grand example, taking the automaker's recently revamped sedan and loading it up with go-faster features, including a punchier turbocharged engine.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At $34,950 (plus $1,150 destination) it nearly matches the fearsome Honda Civic Type R on power, but for about $10k less. The Sonata is cheaper — and torquier — than Toyota's GR Corolla, too. Yet, it's a plaything that's also up to family transportation, or the weekly Costco run.