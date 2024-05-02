2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line Review: Affordable Turbo Sedan Packs An Unexpected Punch
Contrary to what you might think, your options for new car fun on a budget aren't so slim. While the dominance of SUVs and crossovers — not without their whimsical options, either — may suggest otherwise, those in the market for a sub-$40k smile provoker have more than a handful of options. You don't even need to give up entirely on practicality in the process.
Yes, the perennially perky MX-5 Miata remains the go-to for weekend giddying, but there's a spate of attainable sports sedans doing something similar without limiting transport to two people and a tiny amount of luggage. The 2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line is a grand example, taking the automaker's recently revamped sedan and loading it up with go-faster features, including a punchier turbocharged engine.
At $34,950 (plus $1,150 destination) it nearly matches the fearsome Honda Civic Type R on power, but for about $10k less. The Sonata is cheaper — and torquier — than Toyota's GR Corolla, too. Yet, it's a plaything that's also up to family transportation, or the weekly Costco run.
A meaner style revamp
Hyundai's EVs have donated some of their attitude to the 2024 Sonata, even if they haven't shared their electrification with every trim. The sedan's sharply sculpted fascia is new, with a squinting LED light bar running across the front hood edge–you're forgiven if, like me, you can't help but see a Cylon warrior from the original "Battlestar Galactica" whenever you catch a glimpse of it– and crisp grille and vent lines underneath.
The rear has also been tightened up, though the side profile hasn't strayed far from the previous Sonata. This is, after all, a refresh, not an all-out reinvention. The result, at least, is clean and aggressive, elevated by the Aero Silver Matte paint (a relative bargain, at $1,000) and the handsome 19-inch alloy wheels.
LED headlights and taillights are standard on the N Line trim, as are dual twin exhaust outlets. In fact, beyond paint color, the official options for customization are effectively zero. You'll be looking to the aftermarket for different wheels.
Four trims, three engines
Conversely, Hyundai offers three different engines with the Sonata, impressive since there are only four trims. The cheapest SEL (from $27,500 plus destination) gets a 2.5-liter inline-four, with 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic pushing power to the front wheels as standard. The SEL Hybrid and Limited Hybrid swap in a 2.0-liter gas engine paired with a 39 kW electric motor: power only rises a single point, to 192 hp, but there's a big jump in potential economy. The EPA says the SEL could do 29 mpg on the combined cycle, versus the SEL Hybrid's 47 mpg.
Then there's the most playful Sonata. The N Line gets a 2.5-liter turbo-four, with 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, routed to the front wheels via an 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. There's an obvious impact on fuel economy, though less than you might expect: the EPA says the N Line could see 23 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 27 mpg combined.
There are other nuances worth considering. If you want all-wheel drive in your sedan, you'll need the base-spec Sonata SEL: it's the only one that offers AWD, as a $1,500 upgrade.
Fast in a straight line, fine in the corners
While the lure of having all four wheels driven may be clear for those in cold weather states (myself included), the N Line's extra grunt makes a compelling argument. Switch to Sport mode and plant your right foot, and the Sonata leaps forward eagerly: it's tough to imagine anybody shopping in this segment finding acceleration disappointing.
While Hyundai has given the Sonata's front MacPherson strut suspension and independent rear multi-link system a sport tune-up, it's not unfair to say that the N Line falls short of the performance fettling of, say, the Civic Type R or GR Corolla. There's no limited slip differential, as the Honda has standard and the Toyota offers; unlike the GR Corolla, there's no way to adjust how much power goes to the front versus the rear axles. Honda and Toyota treat their drivers to a six-speed manual, too.
In comparison, the Sonata N Line's suspension is stiff but not as stiff. It corners fine, but without the go-kart cling of the GR Corolla, or the smirk-provoking silliness of the Civic Type R. Far more fun, certainly, than a non-N Sonata, but not quite as committed to the sports shtick as its rivals: or, for that matter, suffering the same degree of compromise when it comes to being used as a no-fuss daily driver.
Plenty of tech in a dark cabin
Inside, the 2024 Sonata is a blend of familiar Hyundai gas car cabins, with hints borrowed from the automaker's more recent EVs. The steering wheel, with its small center hub and subtle branding bar, and the blocky transmission selector are reminiscent of the Ioniq 6 controls. Dedicated HVAC buttons and knobs are welcome, as is Hyundai's surprisingly clear labeling on the USB and power ports in the lower center console. If you've ever scratched your head, trying to figure out which ports handle power and which can also do smartphone projection, the Sonata has you covered.
Black seats, with microfiber inserts and red contrast stitching, are standard. They're well bolstered and comfortable, though the cabin overall feels dark; opening the shade on the standard panoramic sunroof helps. Front seat heating is standard, though ventilated seats are sadly reserved for the Limited Hybrid trim alone, as is a heated steering wheel.
Hyundai doesn't hide the nicer tech features behind piecemeal upgrades. A 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, SiriusXM, and Bose 12-speaker audio are all standard on the N Line, as is a wireless charging pad, a 12.3-inch driver display with drive mode-specific graphics, 64-color ambient lighting, and Hyundai Digital Key 2 for accessing the car (and other features) via the automaker's app.
Safe and practical
Hyundai's active safety package is also standard. That includes forward collision avoidance assist (with pedestrian, cyclist, and junction turning detection), lane-keeping and lane-following assist, blind spot collision warnings, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, and adaptive cruise control.
From N Line up, there's Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Hyundai's hands-on system that helps with lane centering. Sadly, there's no way to get the 360-degree camera, surround-car parking sensors, or remote smart parking assist features on anything but the Limited Hybrid trim. A bird's-eye view would be nice when parking, to avoid scuffing those handsome alloys.
In the front, though dark, it's spacious and there are plenty of cubbies and storage nooks. The bulkier front sports seats don't officially cut into rear legroom, but nor do they help with the sense of snugness back there. The Civic has a couple inches more space in the rear for your legs–despite the larger Accord being the more obvious competitor to the Sonata–and the Hyundai's 15.6 cu-ft of trunk space falls in-between the Civic and Accord.
2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line Verdict
Though tamer on fun roads than the Civic Type R or GR Corolla, it's tough to be disappointed by what Hyundai is offering, here. The 2024 Sonata N Line may not be the most scalpel-sharp of the affordable fun options right now, but there's definitely something to be said for an all-rounder. Playful yet practical; stylish, without automatically encouraging every other eager driver to challenge you at the stop light.
Would a stick shift, fancy differentials, and a feistier exhaust system make it even more engaging? Certainly, but it'd also be tougher to live with day to day. And while the dream might be an endless series of twisting mountain roads to gad about on, for most of us reality has far more mundane chores to accommodate.
The bigger takeaway is that–regardless of what nostalgic naysayers might tell you–we're in something of a golden age for fun on four wheels. The Sonata N Line might not quite fit your exact criteria for what that looks like, or how much it costs, but it's a welcome addition to a segment which insists personality needn't be limited to sports cars two or three times its price.