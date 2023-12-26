2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid Review: Paying The Price For Electric Range

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is a relative rarity in the SUV space: a single nameplate which is offered in gas-only, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid form. While those looking for a full EV will have to wait a little longer for Hyundai's option there, it's nonetheless an impressive sweep depending on how willing you are to pay for the green and gas-sipping advantages of electrification.

Price is, of course, the big issue most people will get hung up on. A standard 2023 Santa Fe kicks off at $28,750 (plus $1,335 destination); the Santa Fe Hybrid tacks almost $7,500 onto that.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

By the time you get to this 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, you're looking at $42,410 (plus destination), albeit with some niceties standard that you'd pay extra for on a base, gas-only model. With no U.S. federal tax incentive to take away some of the sting, is Hyundai's plug-in worth the outlay?