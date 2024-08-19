2024 Kia Telluride Review: The Pros And Cons Of Aping Luxury SUVs

It's tough out there, if you've got luxury taste with a mainstream budget and can't compromise on three rows of seats. The 2024 Kia Telluride might not be the first family hauler you think of when it comes to bridging that gap, but behind the divisive looks there's a whole lot of SUV to like.

Advertisement

2024 Telluride ownership kicks off at $36,190 (plus $1,365 destination) for the LX trim, rising to $53,385 for the SX Prestige X-Pro before options. Within that span there's something for just about everyone, whether space for eight is your primary goal, or you prefer off-road styling and seats that wouldn't be out of place in a Lexus or Audi.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That's an ambitious proposal, though elsewhere the Telluride feels oddly reticent to follow where the rest of Kia's line-up is headed. Never mind the absence of electrification, there's not even a turbocharger here to help deliver the frugality most mainstream SUV buyers expect these days.