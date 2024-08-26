2024 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Review: Because EV Isn't For Everyone Yet

If the 2024 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid was a movie, the pitch would be simple. Usable electrification, in a practical hatchback that looks like a subcompact SUV, to deliver better-than-average fuel economy without making daily driving a bore. What's not to like?

The world might be headed in the direction of fully-electric vehicles, but — whether for reasons of infrastructure, driving demands, price, or general skepticism — not every new car owner is ready to jump aboard. Kia, in a welcome — but still fairly rare — move, covers all the electrified bases with the second-generation Niro.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Most affordable is the Niro Hybrid (from $26,940) which has a mild-hybrid gas engine. It's a simple play to boost economy, much in the same way that the Toyota Prius helped make mainstream. Arguably key is that owners needn't think about plugging in to recharge, since the hybrid system generates power from things like braking.