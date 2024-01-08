Kia's Modular EV Platform Paints A Wild Vision For The Future

Kia aims to redefine what a multi-purpose van means, envisioning a future where expensive third-party customization jobs are gone and modular tweaks come straight from the carmaker. At CES 2024, the company previewed its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) solution, an idea that entails selling electric vans in all shapes and sizes, addressing demands ranging from a regular passenger shuttle and goods delivery ride to an on-the-wheel shop.

That future is not exactly immediate, though, as the factory that will make PBV-based vans will only become operational in 2025. The vision, however, is pretty compelling. Kia is targeting what it calls "highly customizable, bespoke mobility solutions," and the execution begins with the PV5 electric van.

Kia

The only element of the car that remains static is the driver zone. Kia says depending on the needs of its clients, the PV5 will offer interchangeable upper bodies that are hooked to the car using a fused hybrid electromagnetic and mechanical coupling technology. This essentially allows the electric van to double as a passenger car or a goods movement platform, with tons of customizable elements inside the cabin.