Kia's Modular EV Platform Paints A Wild Vision For The Future
Kia aims to redefine what a multi-purpose van means, envisioning a future where expensive third-party customization jobs are gone and modular tweaks come straight from the carmaker. At CES 2024, the company previewed its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) solution, an idea that entails selling electric vans in all shapes and sizes, addressing demands ranging from a regular passenger shuttle and goods delivery ride to an on-the-wheel shop.
That future is not exactly immediate, though, as the factory that will make PBV-based vans will only become operational in 2025. The vision, however, is pretty compelling. Kia is targeting what it calls "highly customizable, bespoke mobility solutions," and the execution begins with the PV5 electric van.
The only element of the car that remains static is the driver zone. Kia says depending on the needs of its clients, the PV5 will offer interchangeable upper bodies that are hooked to the car using a fused hybrid electromagnetic and mechanical coupling technology. This essentially allows the electric van to double as a passenger car or a goods movement platform, with tons of customizable elements inside the cabin.
The everything van of the future?
"Quick and simple in-field transformation." That's the mantra behind the Kia PV5 electric car concept. The vehicle adopts a pillar-less design with a large space inside that allows easy entry and exit. Kia plans to create a cabinet and frame system to go with the modular appeal of its PBV concept. Inside the car will be a rail system tethered to the roof, floor, the side panels, and even the external chassis.
The idea is to allow seamless movement of goods using a system of frames and cabinets. One of Kia's concept images envisions a folding rack tucked neatly inside the van that opens outside to reveal a makeshift mobile shopping shelf. The PV5 concept also envisions a system of tiles to accommodate accessories such as audio gear and other appliances inside the van depending on the customers' diverse needs.
Down the road, the company has plans for its largest PBV vehicle yet in the PV7, and a small van for short commutes named PV1. Kia hopes to roll out a "customer participation-based development process" for the PBV portfolio with a focus on large-volume business clients. On the software side, Kia plans liberal use of AI-assisted intelligent features such as predictive servicing suggestions, route planning based on charging station availability and battery status, and a cluster fleet management dashboard, among others.