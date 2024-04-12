5 Affordable Solar Panel Kits You Can Find At Harbor Freight In 2024
There are many different reasons to own a solar panel. For the environmentally cautious, it can reduce their carbon footprint and make them energy-independent. A highly rated off-grid solar panel can give you power out in a remote cabin or RV. Harnessing the sun is also a great way to save money on electricity when powering large projects like a greenhouse.
One of the most common myths about solar panels is that they are too expensive. While that may be the case when installing a solar panel on your home, there are inexpensive solar panels. These might not be able to power your house, but they can charge batteries and small appliances. One advantage to inexpensive solar panels is that they are often compact and can be moved around when needed. Harbor Freight offers a wide selection of budget solar panels that help you make the sun work for you.
For this list, we chose inexpensive solar panels on the Harbor Freight website that customers highly rated. A more detailed explanation of our methodology is provided at the end of the article.
Thunderbolt 100-Watt Amorphous Solar Panel Kit
This Thunderbolt kit includes four 25-watt solar panels that together produce 100 watts of energy. The panels can be fastened together with the included connection brace or separated. Each panel has a stand that can prop it up at an angle. Mounting hardware is also included for extra placement options.
These panels are versatile. They can power appliances and function as an emergency power source for lights and equipment, among other functions. A few notable features of these panels are a charge controller to keep your batteries safe and blocking diodes to prevent the device from losing power at night. This kit is an all-in-one package that provides all the tools necessary to start charging your batteries with solar energy. Included items are a battery terminal clamp and a universal DC power adapter.
The $169.99 Thunderbolt Solar 100-Watt Amorphous Solar Panel Kit is the most reviewed solar panel kit on the Harbor Freight website, with close to 2000 reviews. 95% of customers recommend this product. Users note that it is useful for camping or as a backup power source, and thanks to its amorphous design, it works in a cloudy environment. One of the most praised aspects of this device is its reliability for the money. Some users note that it has performed for years without any issues.
100-Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel
This $119.99 100-watt solar panel from Thunderbolt Solar features a monocrystalline structure, making it more efficient than amorphous solar panels. It has a max current of 6.2 amps, 18 DC volts, and an average of 31 amp-hours (500 watt-hours) per day. However, its efficiency comes at the cost of performance during low-light conditions.
This panel weighs 15 pounds, making it lightweight enough to carry around. You can set it up where needed with its attached mounting stand comprising two legs that can prop up the device. This is one of the reasons Harbor Freight listed RVs as a good use case for the panel, as you can prop it up anywhere you have a flat surface. The device includes an SAE connector that functions as a standardized interface. It does not come with a charge controller, which is recommended to prevent battery damage. There is also no inverter included. Because of the minimum number of accessories, this kit may be more suited for those who already have a solar panel setup or those planning to buy accessories separately.
The Thunderbolt Solar 100-watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Harbor Freight online store, with 765 reviews. Users wrote that it produces the advertised wattage without issue. Many also note that the panel is easy to set up and that the quality and durability of the frame are impressive.
25-Watt Solar Panel
Harbor Freight also offers a single Thunderbolt Solar 25-watt solar panel that can handle 1 amp of current. You can pick it up for $59.99. This means the bundle of four listed above at $169.99 is a better deal. But if you don't need the 100-watt output, you can save money by snagging this one. It's designed for small appliances, motors, or batteries. Thunderbolt Solar claims that it is ideal for Marine or RV 12V batteries.
The panel features amorphous silicon solar cells, making it a solid choice for cloudy weather. It's also durable, with its ABS plastic construction. The panel includes handy accessories like a cigarette lighter adapter, battery terminal clamps, and a bare-wire pigtail. A foldable kickstand is also included to prop the panel at an angle.
This kit has over 300 reviews, with 93% of customers saying they would recommend it. One of the most popular use cases customers mentioned for the panel is charging small batteries, like those in lawnmowers. What customers liked the most was the price, ease of use, and power. Many were also impressed at how weather-resistant the product is and how well it performs during cloudy days.
100-Watt Solar Panel Briefcase
This $149.99 100-watt monocrystalline solar panel from Thunderbolt Solar can go where you go. It can fold like a briefcase and then be transported with the attached handle. You can prop up the panel with the attached stand when you get where you need to be. It weighs only 15 pounds and has a tempered glass panel and aluminum frame for durability. The size and weight of this panel make it a solid choice for outdoor activities such as camping.
The panel produces an average of 31 amp hours, equivalent to 500 watt hours per day. This means it won't have trouble producing power for your small electronics and appliances. The kit, which includes a carrying canvas bag and an SAE connector for connecting the panel to inverters, controllers, or batteries, can be picked up for $149.99.
The product has almost 300 reviews with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5. Customers note that the panel produces 113-22 watts, depending on what it is connected to. Many said they liked that it was portable enough to take almost anywhere and found the build quality impressive for the price.
7-Watt Solar Panel Kit
Thunderbolt Solar's tiny 7-watt amorphous crystal solar panel is a choice for smaller applications. This might not sound like a lot, but it is enough for small devices. With its amperage of 480 and 18 DC volts, it is rated for use with 12-volt batteries, meaning it can handle small batteries and electronics.
One of the biggest draws of this solar panel is that it is small, coming in at 13.4 inches in length and width and 2.55 pounds. Despite its size, it is durable, with its weather-resistant ABS plastic. You can pick this kit up for $29.99 and receive battery terminal clamps, a USB adapter and a cigarette lighter adapter. Mounting hardware is also included if you don't want to use the included stand.
This item has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on the Harbor Freight online store. Customers raved about the product's portability, as it's small enough to fit in a backpack. Users note that the USB adapter is useful for charging electronics like phones, while the battery terminal clamps work well for charging vehicles.
Why these kits were chosen
For this article, we chose inexpensive solar panel kits that were proven to be value for money. Finding the right products involved reading hundreds of user reviews to see what customer consensus was on the quality and durability of each solar panel kit. The key terms we searched for were value, durability, and price. Every kit chosen for this list had at least a 4 out of 5 rating on the Harbor Freight store.
We also made sure to give customers a range of options, as some of the panels have a power rating as low as 7 watts while others are at 100. This list also presents multiple size options to accommodate a range of consumers.