6 Highly Rated Off-Grid Solar Panel Kits From Home Depot
Solar panels are an incredibly useful way to get power to buildings that aren't wired up to an electrical grid. Why use messy extension cords or resource-guzzling generators when you can run your electronics by harnessing the power of the sun? Whether it's a remote cabin, a work shed in your backyard, an RV, or you're simply looking for a power source that you can take camping, there are numerous solar panel kits that you can buy on a reasonable budget that can give you plenty of power without the need for stockpiling gas.
In fact, several of these kits can be purchased from your local Home Depot. There are a few different brands and a wide range of feature sets on offer. This can make it hard for shoppers to know which of them are best suited to their needs, however, especially if you don't know a lot about how these panels work. One of the best methods for finding any good hardware is to take a look at the highest-rated options from a major retailer like Home Depot and then examine its specs, capacity, and the reviews it has received from customers. We explain exactly how we did this at the end of this piece.
Despite the myths about them being prohibitively expensive, some of these kits are surprisingly affordable as well. However, you will probably need to purchase a battery separately if you don't already have one, which can significantly increase the price. But with all that in mind, here are six top-rated off-grid solar panel kits sold at Home Depot.
Renogy 400-Watt 12-Volt Off-Grid Solar Starter Kit
One of the highest-rated off-grid solar panel kits is the Renogy 400-Watt 12-Volt. A single 400-watt kit contains an average of 60 solar cells and generates between 1.2 and 1.5 kilowatt hours of electricity. This is a good size for smaller residences, though it may struggle with appliances like heaters, refrigerators, and microwaves. 400 watts is plenty to power common small electronics, such as televisions, fans, laptops, and more, however.
There are two versions of this kit. Both include the same four rectangular 100W monocrystalline panels, connection cables, and mounting gear. The only major difference is that one comes with a 30A PWM Wonderer charge controller, and the other comes with a 40A MPPT Rover Charge controller. The Rover Charge version is a bit more expensive, but Renogy explains the difference between these on its website. It argues that PWM controllers like the Wonderer are cheaper but less efficient than MPPT controllers. It states that people "with smaller systems (vans, RVs, tiny homes), those living in warmer climates" are better off with a PWM unit, while people "with larger systems (cabins, homes, cottages), those living in colder climates" are better off with MPPT.
The more affordable PWM model is, actually, the more highly rated of the two. It has a 4.5 out of five on Home Depot's website. Nearly all of the reviews state that the kit works well and that it is an excellent value for the price. The few negative reviews seem to be from people who received damaged units.
Renogy 200-Watt 12-Volt Monocrystalline Solar RV Kit
The second solar panel kit on our list is another one from Renogy. In addition to the larger general-use kits that the company makes, which seem primarily designed to go on buildings, it also makes kits that are specifically designed to be mounted to the roofs of RVs.
The Renogy 200-Watt 12-Volt Monocrystalline Solar RV Kit has a very similar design to its larger sibling but with a few key differences. It comes with two 100-watt monocrystalline solar panels and a 30 AMP PWM Adventure Charge Controller, which it claims is specially designed for RV applications. It also comes with an adaptor kit, a 10AWG tray cable, a pair of branch connectors, a Bluetooth module, and a cable entry housing. Put all of this together, and you will have just about everything you need to give your RV a little solar boost.
This kit is also extremely highly rated. It has a 4.8 out of five on Home Depot's website, with nearly all of the reviews stating that it works well and is easy to install. Only one user notably didn't like that the through-roof cable cover relied on adhesive rather than mechanical fasteners. Most seemed to enjoy the design.
Grape Solar 200-Watt Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit
Grape Solar is another company that makes some popular off-grid solar panel kits. It doesn't offer quite as much variety as Renogy, but nearly every kit available from Grape Solar is a top-rated product at Home Depot.
One of its most popular models is a 200-Watt Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit comprising two 100-watt monocrystalline panels. This is another 12V charging unit that includes a 40 Amp Grape Solar-brand Comet PWM charge controller. It's a bit small for heavy use right out of the box, but it's advertised as being ideal for RVs and boats, and the controller has space for three additional panels should you choose to expand. This is great for users who don't know how much wattage they need. They can start with 200 watts but also have the ability to get up to 500 watts of power should they need a little extra juice. It's worth noting, however, that the Grape Solar kits sold at Home Depot don't appear to include mounting brackets.
The Grape Solar 200-Watt Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit has a 4.6 out of five on Home Depot's website. Most of the reviews stated that the panels were of excellent build quality, easy to install, and came with clear instructions. The few negative reviews seem to have once again come from buyers who've received broken units or boxes with missing parts.
Grape Solar 100-Watt Basic Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit
You don't need to spend a ton of money to get a little off-grid power. There are plenty of affordable options out there if you just need something to keep the lights on. Grape Solar also makes a 100-Watt Basic Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit that you can get for just under $140. This probably won't be powering a space heater any time soon, but it's good for running simple mechanisms like lights and fans if you just want to get a little bit of solar energy on a budget.
The kit comes with a single monocrystalline panel with an anodized aluminum frame and a sealed junction box, a PWM 20 Amp Grape Solar charge controller, cables, and a manual, though, like Grape Solar's other kits, it doesn't seem to include mounting brackets.
This second Grape Solar kit also has a 4.6 out of five on the Home Depot website. The design is very similar to the company's 200-watt kit, so, unsurprisingly, the compliments paid to both are similar. Buyers were overall fairly happy with the quality of the panel and the connective hardware, though a handful of people seemed to have received defective units.
Renogy 100-Watt 12-Volt Foldable Suitcase Off-Grid Solar Kit
Not everyone wants to mount their solar panel to a rooftop. The building or vehicle you want to power might be in the shade, for example, meaning that a roof-mounted solar panel wouldn't have access to adequate sunlight. You might also simply want to power another outdoor amenity, such as an electronic gate or fence. You might even be looking for something portable that you can bring with you to power a campsite or outdoor sales kiosk. One of the best solutions in these situations is to get a foldable suitcase panel.
Renogy makes a 100-Watt 12-Volt Foldable Suitcase Off-Grid Solar Kit that is perfect for these use cases. It comes with two folding 50-watt monocrystalline panels that can be stored inside a simple carrying case for easy transportation. They have a built-in kickstand so that they can be propped up in a desirable location without needing to be permanently mounted. This kit also includes a 20 Amp Voyager Charge Controller, which has an LCD Screen and comes with a waterproof casing that makes it safe to use outdoors, as well as a 10-foot tray cable with alligator clips for quick battery setup.
The Renogy suitcase solar kit has a whopping 4.8 out of five on Home Depot's website. A vast majority of customers were happy to report that it works well, is easy to use, and is very solidly constructed. Some claimed that it was a bit heavy for a portable model, but even that was seen as an indication of its durability.
Nature Power 120 Watt Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Power Kit
There's a difference between portable and carriable, though. The Renogy 100-watt Suitcase is 26.6 pounds, which is fine for moving from your car to a nearby tent. That said, you probably wouldn't want to carry it on a hike. For those looking for an even lighter solution than the one listed above, you might consider a foldable solar power system. These are great for camping or for other outdoor events where you don't want to lug a massive, solid solar panel. It weighs only 10.4 pounds and comes with everything you need to get you started.
Nature Power makes a very highly rated 120 Watt Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Power Kit. It's composed of five monocrystalline solar panels set into a canvas sheet that folds into a portable carrying case. This case also has several built-in DC outputs as well as USB Type-A and USB Type-C outputs for quick and easy charging. It comes with a 300-watt inverter, a Nature Power-brand 8 Amp charge controller, and an extra solar-powered smartphone charger/LED light.
The kit currently has a perfect five out of five on Home Depot's website, though we should point out that there have only been two reviews so far. It's a bit on the expensive side compared to the less portable options available, but both reviews claimed that the case was easy to set up and worked exactly as anticipated.
Our methodology
We composed this list to provide readers with a selection of different off-grid solar panel kits. We wanted them to have a wide range of different situational use cases and price points so that readers would be able to find one that suits their needs and budget. To do this, we took a look at the kits that were on offer from the Home Depot website.
We selected the highest-rated kits from each category and made sure to provide options across a wide range of brands and voltage outputs, as well as mounting and connectivity choices. Few professional reviews have been published for these kits, so we instead relied on user reviews from the Home Depot website to ensure that the products we recommend perform to their listed specifications.