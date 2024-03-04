10 Things You Need To Know Before Installing Solar Panels On Your Home

Electricity is a crucial part of daily life. We rely on it to power appliances, and many use electricity to heat their homes and cook food. You can't even search the internet or play video games without electricity. Almost everyone pays for electricity, but how many consider where it comes from?

Usually, electricity is sourced from a station or plant that uses natural gas, nuclear fuel, or the power of rushing water. Since companies own and run these energy farms, most people need to pay them to receive some of the generated juice. The exception to this rule is solar energy via solar panels. Granted, plenty of power companies have devoted large tracts of lands to "solar farms" that suck up sunlight as a form of renewable energy. But since you can attach solar panels to your house and use the electricity they generate for your own purposes, solar mirrors are one of the few electrical generators that don't force users to pay a recurring premium. That isn't the same as saying solar panels are free, though (or, for that matter, a universally viable alternative).

Before you can install solar panels, you need to consider numerous factors. Do you have enough money to purchase them? Will your city even permit it? Could you save as much money by just swapping all the lightbulbs in your house with more efficient ones? Here are just a few of the questions you need to ask yourself before you start down the road to solar power, because it ain't the renewable energy utopia you might think it is.