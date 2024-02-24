5 Top Rated Solar Panels For RVs And Camping Trailers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Being able to create power while camping is a luxury, but with technological advancements, it's completely attainable. Whether you're finding the best off-grid camping spot for the weekend or living the digital nomad life in your van, having solar panels is a great way to produce energy, so you don't always have to plug into the grid.
It's important to understand the output of the technology. If a company states that its solar panel is 100 watts, that means the panel is capable of producing an output of 100 watts per hour. However, the likelihood of it doing so is slim. It would have to be constant ideal weather and temperature conditions for 60 minutes to produce 100 watts. The hotter it is outside, the more the solar panel will have to work to create energy, so it's going to have a lesser output. Additionally, the position of the sun during the day, as well as where you are located, latitude, and longitude on the planet matter. With the sun directly overhead with no cloud coverage and a cool 70 degrees is when you're going to get your max output, but honestly, how long will those perfect conditions last? That's why you'll typically see many campers with more than 100 watts of panels connected.
Below are five top-rated solar panels selected from personal experience and user reviews. A more in-depth discussion of this methodology can be found at the bottom of the article.
Rich Solar Mega 200 Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel
Rich Solar has been a popular and efficient brand of solar panels since 2005. The Mega 200 Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel is stated by Rich Solar to be its best 12V panel for RVs and off-grid vehicles and comes with a 4.9 out of five rating from 160 buyers. The monocrystalline material is the purest type of solar panel, allowing it to have a high power output, last longer than other panels, and save on space. It comes with an IP65-rated junction box with IP67-rated solar connectors attached and an aluminum frame to help keep the panel safe.
To install the panel to the roof of your RV, it comes with 14 pre-drilled holes which can be easily aligned with Z-brackets, ground mounts, side pole mounts, and tilt mounts. This rugged panel comes with two different types of warranties. The first is the 25-year limited warranty for the power outlet. The other is a five-year limited warranty for material and craftsmanship. Either way, you'll be covered for a while.
Renogy 200 Watt Foldable Portable Solar Panel
Sometimes, having a solar panel on the roof of your RV or camper is not ideal, especially if it's the time of the year and part of the country where the sun tends to hang a bit lower in the sky. Your panels will never get direct sunlight. With a 4.6 out of five rating from over 2,900 buyers, using Renogy's 200 Watt Foldable Portable Solar Panel gives you the opportunity to frequently adjust the panel throughout the day by moving it along with the sun's movement. A tip for when you adjust the panels with the sun is to make sure the shadow aligns with the solar panel's kickstand, so you know it is getting direct sunlight.
This foldable suitcase solar panel is actually two 100-watt panels attached with two hinges. It does come with a handle on top to help carry it and a thick canvas case for transport protection. The only true downside of the panel is the 36-pound weight — coming from personal experience, it's quite a heavy piece of technology. However, due to its weight, it has proven to handle extreme winds very well; just adjust the kickstand a bit lower for safety purposes.
Renogy Flexible 175 Watt Solar Panel
Many solar panels stick straight, which gives you the ridged ability to bolt it down to a flat roof. However, what if you have a sloped roof or want something lighter so you're not messing with the weight of your camper too much? Renogy's Flexible 175 Watt Solar Panel gives you that ability. The panel comes with a 4.4 out of five rating from over 400 users and is also a personal recommendation due to its versatility.
This solar panel is made of polymer materials, which allows it to weigh 70% lighter than traditional solar panels and helps to make installing it on your roof incredibly easy. You can use a silicone structural adhesive on the backside of the panel to do this — just make sure to leave some air pockets to help it breathe. Additionally, when it lays flat, it's only a tenth of an inch tall, so you won't have to worry about anything getting snagged on it when you find yourself driving through move tree-covered trails. Another suggestion for using this panel is building a lightweight frame for it instead of adhering it to the roof. This will give you the same versatility as a suitcase solar panel while being much lighter and easier to maneuver.
Eco-Worthy 100 Watt Solar Panel
Buying a solar panel can be a great investment, but sometimes you may need a bit more if you don't have an easy setup like a Goal Zero Yeti 1000. The Eco-Worthy 100 Watt Solar Panel comes as a kit with more than just the panels. You'll also receive a solar charge controller as well as the solar cable, mounting Z-brackets, and the tray cable to install on top of an RV. The solar controller is used to regular the voltage and current coming in from the panels, which helps keep the battery from overcharging. Due to the fact that the control comes with two 5V 2A USB ports, the solar controller would definitely come in handy.
This traditional-style solar panel comes with a 4.5 out of five rating from over 300 users. This panel comes with an aluminum frame, which helps keep the panel safe not only from wind and flying debris but also from snow packing on top of it. Due to the frame material, though, some reviewers have stated some dents and dings in it during transport, so keep that in mind when ordering.
Grecell 100 Watt Portable Solar Panel
Maybe you want to spend a week camping, but for once, you don't want to take your RV. It's a value to have solar panels that are versatile for both camper and mobile use. Grecell's 100 Watt Portable Solar Panel is a great option for a mobile solar panel for all styles of camping. It's easy to use and transport due to its ability to fold in half and be carried like a briefcase. However, unlike other foldable solar panels, this one is incredibly lightweight — it only weighs 10 pounds. For being so small, it also comes with kickstands so that you can adjust it to the position of the sun easily.
This solar panel received a 4.6 out of five rating from over 400 consumers. According to many of the reviews, it doesn't feel cheaply made, and there's no fear of the folded area becoming affected after several foldings and unfolding, meaning it is a quality product. However, of the negative reviews, some state that the solar panel is incompatible with the Jackery Explorer power station, even though Grecell stated that it was. Sometimes, it is best to keep with the same brands when dealing with technology equipment so you know the pieces of compatibility.
How we selected these solar panels
A couple of different methods were used to select these solar panels. Firstly, personal experience with some of the selected products was a factor. The recommended solar panels have been used regularly by an off-grid nomadic traveler for a couple of years. Another factor taken into consideration was the ratings from other users. All the solar panels have, at minimum, a 4.3 out of five rating and are under $500.
Additionally, each solar panel discussed has a different style, so you can select the type you feel will fit your camping needs, whether that be securing it to the roof of your camper or being able to manually adjust it on the ground as the sun moves across the sky. We do recommend you do more research to make sure the solar panels you opt for fit your camping and budgetary needs.