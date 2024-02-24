5 Top Rated Solar Panels For RVs And Camping Trailers

Being able to create power while camping is a luxury, but with technological advancements, it's completely attainable. Whether you're finding the best off-grid camping spot for the weekend or living the digital nomad life in your van, having solar panels is a great way to produce energy, so you don't always have to plug into the grid.

It's important to understand the output of the technology. If a company states that its solar panel is 100 watts, that means the panel is capable of producing an output of 100 watts per hour. However, the likelihood of it doing so is slim. It would have to be constant ideal weather and temperature conditions for 60 minutes to produce 100 watts. The hotter it is outside, the more the solar panel will have to work to create energy, so it's going to have a lesser output. Additionally, the position of the sun during the day, as well as where you are located, latitude, and longitude on the planet matter. With the sun directly overhead with no cloud coverage and a cool 70 degrees is when you're going to get your max output, but honestly, how long will those perfect conditions last? That's why you'll typically see many campers with more than 100 watts of panels connected.

Below are five top-rated solar panels selected from personal experience and user reviews. A more in-depth discussion of this methodology can be found at the bottom of the article.