3 Types Of LED Light Bulbs That Will Help You Save Money

Switching to LED light bulbs from traditional incandescent bulbs has been a major benefit in practical ways and ways you may not have thought about. On the practical side, they last much longer than your standard light bulb. According to the Department of Energy, an LED bulb can last 30 times longer than an incandescent bulb. That means you save a lot of money not having to constantly replace them. You also save money because they are far more energy efficient than other light bulbs, putting less of a strain on your monthly electricity bill.

Then there are all the ways you may not realize LED bulbs improve one's life. The vast majority of the energy produced by other light bulbs is heat, but for LED bulbs, heat is extremely low, making for a more comfortable experience in the room you choose to light. From experience, LED lights are brighter than their incandescent counterparts, which improves day-to-day morale. Frankly, there really should be no reason you haven't switched over to LED light bulbs.

As for which light bulbs you should pick up from your local grocery or hardware store, there are many options. Here, we will tackle the three big categories of what kind of bulbs you may need and point you to the best brands so you can start saving money and live a bit more comfortably without the need for fancy smart bulbs.