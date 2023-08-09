The Power Of The Dam: Hydroelectric Energy Explained

Generally speaking, it's best to ensure that water and electricity stay far away from each other. Though water itself doesn't conduct electricity very well, the ions that are in play (in swimming pools for instance) quickly change that. Have you ever been rushed from a hotel swimming pool as a storm rolls in, or felt a prickle of fear whenever a full glass is placed a little too near an electrical outlet? That's why.

The fact remains, though: Water and electricity is a combination of tremendous power when harnessed safely and correctly, and hydroelectricity is a prime example of that. There are few forces on Earth as mighty as running water (as King Canute discovered to his great chagrin), and hydroelectricity takes advantage of just that to provide an eco-friendly, energy source of enormous potential.

Let's take a closer look at the concept of the hydroelectric dam, how they work, and just how effective they are. They may not be powering renewable energy flight yet, but they have great potential.