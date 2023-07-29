NASA's Project Pathfinder Proved Renewable Energy Flight Was Possible Nearly 30 Years Ago

While the EV market is bringing the auto industry closer to more renewable vehicles on the road, a solar-powered aircraft called Pathfinder was proving flight powered by renewable energy was possible over three decades ago. The UAV was designed in the early 1980s by contractor AeroVironment for a classified project. However, the technology powering the craft had not yet matured to an acceptable level, and Pathfinder was mothballed.

The project was brought back by the Ballistic Missile Defense Organization in 1993 before transferring it to NASA a year later. As part of NASA's Environmental Research Aircraft and Sensor Technology (ERAST) program, Pathfinder truly thrived. It was there that the aircraft — before and after being modified in 1998 as the Pathfinder-Plus — aided NASA and researchers at the University of Hawaii and the University of California in several scientific missions. Its accomplishments included looking at coral reefs, forest nutrients, sediment and algae concentrations in coastal waters, and forest regrowth after a devastating hurricane.

It also flew several test missions to prove that solar-powered UAVs could be used in telecommunication, and, perhaps more presciently, as commercial aircraft.