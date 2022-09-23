Commercial Airlines Have Found A Greener Fuel Solution

Many airlines have been looking into "green" fuel for their aircraft for some time, which would provide a (technically) more environmentally friendly alternative to more widely used propellant derived from fossil fuels. And now several major airlines — as well as the US Air Force — have committed to purchasing a combined one billion gallons of the stuff from the suitably monikered Air Company.

Air Company says it uses a process similar to photosynthesis (which plants use to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen) to turn CO2 into various types of alcohol and fuels. And the whole thing is powered by renewable energy sources such as water and sunlight.

The expectation is that Air Company will be able to help offset more than one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. And as more airlines adopt sustainable fuels, it will have a noticeably positive impact on the industry's global CO2 emissions.