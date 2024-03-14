What Can A 400 Watt Solar Panel Power?

Electricity changed human history forever. We are desperately reliant on it for everything, even the most basic things like cooking food and heating our homes in some cases. The United States is going through an energy crisis, however, with electricity prices rising all over the country.

One way to offset electricity costs is to install solar panels in your home, which may perform better depending on what state you live in. Though you should know they're expensive to install, they can be a great financial aid in the long term, and they are everywhere, from RVs and camping trailers with solar power to cars.

Now, a question that tends to arise around solar power is how much power you actually generate. How big a panel do you need to power your phone? Your TV? Your kitchen? Solar panels come in all sizes, so if you, for example, have a 400-watt solar panel, it might not power your car, but it will still serve to power a lot of things you use every day.