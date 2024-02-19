This Is The Best US State For Solar Energy

The importance and availability of solar power as an energy source has been ever-increasing, especially in an era continuously disrupted by climate change. The U.S., per the Energy Information Administration, ran on 6% total solar power from 2022-2023 — and promisingly for the future, expected half of its added energy sources to be completely solar.

But of the vast United States, which has been the best for solar energy? Which will be an influence in the global necessity to shift our energy sources toward renewability? As an MIT study reports, "the risks and challenges posed by global climate change, combined with solar energy's potential to play a major role in managing those risks and challenges, create a powerful rationale for sustaining and refining government efforts to support solar energy technology."

Which of our 50 U.S. states is the best for solar energy, and therefore, could influence the continental cause toward changing the world?