This Is The Best US State For Solar Energy
The importance and availability of solar power as an energy source has been ever-increasing, especially in an era continuously disrupted by climate change. The U.S., per the Energy Information Administration, ran on 6% total solar power from 2022-2023 — and promisingly for the future, expected half of its added energy sources to be completely solar.
But of the vast United States, which has been the best for solar energy? Which will be an influence in the global necessity to shift our energy sources toward renewability? As an MIT study reports, "the risks and challenges posed by global climate change, combined with solar energy's potential to play a major role in managing those risks and challenges, create a powerful rationale for sustaining and refining government efforts to support solar energy technology."
Which of our 50 U.S. states is the best for solar energy, and therefore, could influence the continental cause toward changing the world?
California's solar dominance
Per a Forbes study, analyzing every state's relationship with solar energy in 2023, California comes out on top.
California already has a "robust solar system," with continued utility-level investments and job growth opportunities — and that's starting from a high place of employment already, with around 76,000 solar jobs currently operating. 27.3% of the state's energy is powered by solar resources, with a nation-high 38,145 MW of solar installed. Additionally, around 10.5 million houses primarily operate on solar power.
On the opposite end of the spectrum? North Dakota, which Forbes does note has a climate "relatively conducive" to utilizing solar energy. Despite this synergy, the state has a mere two megawatts of solar installed, which power 145 homes and "an average of 0% of the state's energy."
Yet overall, this study does give plenty of reasons for hope. States like Arizona, Nevada, and Texas are climbing steadily in their solar implementation. Many states through the middle of the country are also in the middle of the pack when it comes to harnessing solar power.
Perhaps with the right tax breaks, incentives, investments, and direct government action, these states can take California's cue and keep our planet's energy sunny.