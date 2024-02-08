5 Tips For Keeping Solar Panels Clean And Working Their Best
Having solar panels on your roof is a great way to save money on your energy bills, lower your dependence on the power grid, and reduce your home's carbon footprint. While there are hidden costs to owning solar panels in addition to the initial investment, quality solar panels often maintain reliable performance for over 25 years. Whether or not installing solar panels on your home will provide a return on that investment depends on the cost of the installation, how much electricity your solar panels produce, and your electric company's policies on buying your excess energy production.
The electric company's policies are not within your scope of influence. However, other factors in this equation are within your control. Getting multiple quotes and hiring a reputable solar installer ensures you'll get the best installation value. It's important to note that the lowest-priced supplier doesn't necessarily provide the best value. The amount of energy produced by your solar panels depends on their specifications, but the following five tips outline steps you can take to keep them performing at peak output.
Solar panel preventive maintenance
Preventive maintenance is something you can negotiate into the contract with your solar installer. Your level of DIY ability will determine which of the following aspects you pay for and which you'll take care of, but it's imperative to complete them.
Shading a small portion of a solar panel can reduce system performance significantly. While your installer should consider existing tree cover when determining optimal solar panel placement for your property, keeping trees trimmed to prevent shading panels prematurely is one way to improve solar production. However, this task is likely best left to professional arborists.
Another great way to ensure your solar power system is operating at peak efficiency is with an annual system checkup. While this is another aspect that is best left to professionals, it shouldn't be cost-prohibitive, and correcting any system deficits makes it worthwhile. A system checkup could reveal shading issues, loose or faulty connections, and failing equipment. Failing equipment or bad wire connections not only reduce solar production but, in rare instances, could present a fire risk.
The final preventive maintenance tip is a perfect DIY project or another task to hire out, depending on the location of your panels. In addition to shading, dirty solar panels are another common cause of reduced energy production. If you can reach your solar panels using a garden hose, telescopic pole, or a ladder, performing a semi-annual cleaning removes dust and grime.
After-storm care of solar panels
The final two tips for keeping your solar panels operating at peak performance involve more routine inspection and cleaning. Anytime you experience a significant storm with high winds or hail, you should visually inspect your solar panels.
While you may have to access your roof to do this, you could use binoculars for a closer look from the ground. Another option is to use an affordable drone for photography or hire someone with a drone to take pictures of your solar array after a storm. Any damaged solar panels (or roofing) should be addressed quickly to prevent additional issues.
Finally, it's essential to keep your solar panels free from snow. Since climbing on a snow-covered roof is dangerous, using a long telescoping pole with a broad brush or squeegee on the end is best. Removing fresh snow is easier than scraping it off after it's thawed and refrozen. However, removing every spec of snow and ice is not critical, as once the sunshine warms the panel, any traces of frozen precipitation will quickly melt away.