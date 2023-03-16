The Best Drones For Photographers That Won't Break The Bank

Drones are the next gadget to take your photography game to another level. Even with the latest and greatest in camera bodies, the best lenses money can buy, and all the lighting gizmos your heart desires, nothing beats the stunning birds-eye shots taken by a drone. Whether you're capturing commercial properties, farms, real estate, travel content, or nature shots, the images from a drone camera have the ability to transform your portfolio by capturing shots that you otherwise wouldn't be able to get (at least not without a very long hike).

This technology often comes with a hefty price tag, however. The newest and most advanced drones can run into the thousands of dollars, quite the ask for many photographers even at the professional level. Below are the best affordable drones for photographers, capped out at $1,000 (at the time of publication), that come with all the features most amateur shutterbugs need.