Here's How Long Home Solar Panels Will Typically Last

Solar panels are slowly becoming the new normal, but plenty of questions come with the most accessible form of renewable energy. Are plug-in solar panels any good? How much maintenance do they need? And, most importantly, how long do solar panels last?

There are plenty of hidden costs of home solar panels, but thankfully, frequent replacements aren't something you'll need to worry about. According to Sunrun, an industry-leading manufacturer, solar panels are made to last more than 25 years, with many from as early as the 1980s still working today. This Old House corroborates this statistic, saying that while it's hard to gauge precisely how long solar panels last, many come with 25 to 30-year warranties, ensuring they'll stick around for the long haul.

So, although you may need to fork over extra cash upfront, installing solar panels is a worthy investment for any household looking to cut back on energy costs. Given that they'll last you a few decades, you won't need to constantly spend money to maintain solar panels, and you can do a few things to make them last even longer.