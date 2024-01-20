Here's How Long Home Solar Panels Will Typically Last
Solar panels are slowly becoming the new normal, but plenty of questions come with the most accessible form of renewable energy. Are plug-in solar panels any good? How much maintenance do they need? And, most importantly, how long do solar panels last?
There are plenty of hidden costs of home solar panels, but thankfully, frequent replacements aren't something you'll need to worry about. According to Sunrun, an industry-leading manufacturer, solar panels are made to last more than 25 years, with many from as early as the 1980s still working today. This Old House corroborates this statistic, saying that while it's hard to gauge precisely how long solar panels last, many come with 25 to 30-year warranties, ensuring they'll stick around for the long haul.
So, although you may need to fork over extra cash upfront, installing solar panels is a worthy investment for any household looking to cut back on energy costs. Given that they'll last you a few decades, you won't need to constantly spend money to maintain solar panels, and you can do a few things to make them last even longer.
How to make sure your solar panels last long
Solar panels aren't cheap, and you'll want your investment in green energy to last as long as possible. Thankfully, they aren't very fragile either, so barring any unforeseen natural disaster or randomly accurate lightning strike, your solar panels will last you a few decades. But there are a few things you can do to ensure you get the most out of your investment.
First, you want to keep your solar panels clean and clear of any debris. While dirt, grime, pollen, and leaves won't destroy your panels, large buildups could impact their efficiency. Usually, rain will be enough to get rid of most of these, but regular cleaning with a broom or hiring a professional team will secure your solar panels a long lifespan.
You should also frequently monitor the usage of your solar panels. Sometimes, after a cleaning, solar panels can develop random electrical problems, so if you notice a spike in your utility bill, it's best to call a professional to check on them. And if your systems have a shut-off switch, make sure it doesn't accidentally get turned off by yourself, your children, or anyone else. Although useful, if you, your children, or someone else accidentally shut off your solar panels, you likely won't notice it immediately, which could result in wasting built-up energy generation.