These Ultra-Thin Solar Cells Can Be Glued To Any Surface And Produce Incredible Power

Ultra thin solar cell panels are being researched at a staggering pace, and the promises are seemingly endless. Now, the folks over at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a new ultra-thin, organic photovoltaic solar cell that can be pasted like a sticker on any surface to generate power. Plus, they are extremely efficient, producing 18 times as much power per kilogram compared to conventional thick film solutions.

Instead of glass, the team used vapor-deposited parylene as the substrate material, which also offers the benefit of being easy to manufacture at a mass scale. For creating the photovoltaic films, the team used a UV curing adhesive to laminate the photovoltaic devices on a layer of Dyneema Composite Fabric, which is extremely light, but quite sturdy. During tests, this flexible and paper-thin solar panel retained over 90% of its efficiency after 500 rolling and unrolling cycles. Interestingly, MIT experts similarly made a solar film light enough to sit above a soap bubble a few years ago.

As per the research paper published in the Small Methods journal, the entire fabric-based solar cell system is just about 50 micron in thickness, less than the average thickness of human hair. When compared against a regular solar cell panel, these experimental photovoltaic cells are roughly a hundred times lighter too, while also surpassing them at power generation. In 2021, experts at German company named Heliatek did a similar experiment by pasting flexible ultrathin organic solar films over a water tank and produced encouraging results.