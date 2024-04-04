What To Know Before Adding Solar Panels To Your Greenhouse

Personal greenhouses are an excellent way to extend the growing season for any region throughout the United States and Canada. By starting seeds well before the last frost date, it's possible to cultivate tender seedlings inside a greenhouse's warm, protected environment. However, you may need to harden your seedlings before transferring them into your prepared garden beds. The best way to harden seedlings is by setting them outside in a shady spot protected from the wind during warm days for a week or two, increasing direct sunlight a little each day, and bringing them back into the greenhouse during cold nights.

In addition to a protected environment, backyard greenhouses allow gardeners to control the water their plants receive. In many cases, overwatering is just as detrimental as the lack of water, especially for young plants. While some gardeners enjoy the hands-on approach to tending greenhouse plants, an advantage of modern greenhouses is you can add automated routines that regulate the amount and timing of water to seedlings, control ventilation fan timing, and open and close vents.

Systems that control those things require electricity. While some may live in an area not subject to code enforcement, most home improvement projects, including supplying electricity to your backyard greenhouse, require permits and a qualified electrician. However, adding a simple 12-volt solar power system to your greenhouse is an easy DIY project that only requires basic tools.