How Many Solar Panels Will You Need To Power Your Home?

Every homeowner is in pursuit of a common goal — cheaper utilities. Most people painstakingly do what they can to reduce their water, gas, and electric bills, such as scheduling tasks like laundry and dishwashing around the cheaper off-peak hours. However, most homes have access to a cost-cutting tool that can significantly reduce monthly power bills and play a role in reducing harmful carbon emissions.

Solar panels started to become more accessible to homeowners through the 1970s, but it wasn't until the 21st century that their popularity spiked. While costs have decreased, how much a homeowner will pay for solar panels varies on many factors. Chief among them is the number of solar panels needed, which varies from household to household.

How many solar panels will you need for a new installation? This directly correlates with your home's power consumption. While you can look at your power consumption over the past year, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) offers a slightly simplified calculator that can use your address to estimate your annual energy use in kilowatt-hours (kWh) and an average of the solar radiation received daily each month. Still a little confused? Then, let's get into the meat of what these calculations and numbers mean.