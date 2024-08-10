10 Harbor Freight Hand Tools Every Woodworker Will Want

Woodworking is rarely viewed as an affordable pastime. Whether it's done in a professional capacity or as a hobby, the act of shaping and molding wood into something completely different is one that requires specialized tools and equipment — and that equipment often isn't cheap. Chisels, lathes, and saws can quickly add up, and that's before we even mention larger power tools or shop necessities.

Advertisement

However, there is a solution for the more budget-minded woodworker: Harbor Freight. The discount warehouse carries a surprising amount of woodworking tools. SlashGear has mentioned discussed subjects like tools that will come in handy for an engine swap before, but this time we're focusing on hand tools for the aspiring woodworker.

As is the case with several Harbor Freight products, it's important to be able to separate great value from tools you should think twice about buying. The hand tools on this list will allow a novice woodworker to get started without breaking the bank, or a veteran to own a set of "beaters," backups, or loaner tools. These 10 all have great reviews from both experienced woodworkers as well as rookies looking to try their hand at the hobby without investing a fortune.

Advertisement

And, as an amateur woodworker myself, I have some experience in this field. I've used — and, in fact, own — most of the tools on this list for tabletop gaming projects like a Dungeon Master screen, dice tower, and even a convertible table with map insert, dice trays, and a custom wood burned design on top.