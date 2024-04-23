10 Harbor Freight Tools Every At-Home Woodworker Will Want

Woodworking is a notoriously expensive hobby. In addition to the ever-higher price of lumber itself, the cost of tools and shop equipment can really add up. While some purists insist on only buying premium tools at woodworking shops, this can come at a pretty hefty price. Whether you're new to the craft and not willing to sink a lot of money into fitting out a shop right away or just on a budget, there are often cheaper options that can lower the cost of woodworking quite considerably.

For anybody who works with tools, the name Harbor Freight stands for low prices. Their parking lot tent sales and magazine ads offer rock-bottom prices on a wide array of different tools. But what are you really getting for those low prices? While some turn up their noses at the bargain basement retailer, others of us know that there are a lot of great values to be found at Harbor Freight if you're willing to do a bit of testing and research. Sometimes, you can find a lot of value for not a lot of money.

To help you decide which buys are good, we've compiled the top 10 Harbor Freight tools every at-home woodworker will want. Some of these offer comparable performance to more expensive options found elsewhere. Others, while maybe not quite as good as the competition, are tools that you don't necessarily use very often and may not be worth a big investment.