5 Top-Rated Harbor Freight Tools Under $10
It's fun to walk around in a hardware store if you've got a big wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket, gawking at all the cool tools and utilities you could get. If you've only got a single Hamilton in your wallet, though, that might put a bit of a damper on your enthusiasm. You definitely can't get top-shelf, name-brand power tools for 10 dollars or less. However, just because you can't get the latest and greatest products, that doesn't mean you're out in the cold. You'd be surprised how far 10 dollars can get you at your local Harbor Freight.
Thanks to the chain's wide selection of simple hand tools, not to mention the availability and variety afforded by its many in-house brands like Pittsburgh, Harbor Freight offers quite a few quality products you can snag for less than 10 bucks. Not only can you get one or more of these tools, but the users on Harbor Freight's online storefront can all attest to their quality. The tools on this list may be simple and inexpensive, but that doesn't mean they can't get the job done.
Pittsburgh Mini Pick and Hook Set
No matter which particular subset of handiwork you're engaged in, sooner or later you're going to have to perform a bit of tedious detail work, whether it's guiding and fishing small components into a narrow gap or flaking caked-on crud off of another tool. Unless you happen to have very small, deft fingers, these aren't the kind of tasks you can accomplish with your bare hands, or at least not quickly or efficiently. If you need some help with small-scale tasks, try the Pittsburgh Mini Pick and Hook Set, available at Harbor Freight for a measly $1.99.
This set of four screwdriver-styled picks and hooks are perfect for sneaking into cramped confines, with their sturdy handles giving you extra control during tasks like reseating gaskets or removing O-rings. Their sharp hooks are also great for flaking dirt off of your other favorite tools. Harbor Freight's users certainly seem to agree on their efficacy, as the Pick and Hook Set has managed to earn a 4.7 out of five user score based on 6,088 reviews, with multiple users attesting to their surprising sturdiness despite their simple builds.
Pittsburgh 4-in-1 Screwdriver
Speaking of screwdriver-styled tools, when was the last time you replaced your standby screwdriver? A good, reliable screwdriver is an absolute necessity not just for any self-respecting handyman, but every household in general. You never know when you'll need to do some fastening and unfastening, whether you're performing some vital maintenance on a household appliance or just need to get the battery cover off of your kid's favorite toy. If you're in the market for a screwdriver and on a budget, you may like the Pittsburgh 4-in-1 Screwdriver, available at Harbor Freight for just $2.29.
This humble screwdriver comes with a pair of double-ended chrome vanadium steel bits, which can be easily removed, flipped, and reinserted to meet your fastening needs. Whichever bit you're not using can be easily stored within the handle of the screwdriver. Speaking of the handle, the handle is covered in a TPR soft grip, giving you that extra bit of comfort in the midst of a marathon bout of fastening and unfastening. These features, not to mention that price, have made this screwdriver quite the popular chap — it has a user rating of 4.7 out of five based on 12,475 reviews.
Pittsburgh Quick Release Bar Clamp
When you're working with certain kinds of handicrafts on a personal workbench, it's imperative that you have a reliable means of keeping things steady and static. You can't build a birdhouse, for example, if your wooden materials go sliding all over the place while you try to apply glue to the edges. If you need both hands to work and a little help to keep your target in place, try the Pittsburgh Quick Release Bar Clamp, available at Harbor Freight for $3.49.
This classic carbon steel clamp can be easily driven down onto any solid materials sitting on your workbench, holding them firmly in place. The adjustable bar comes with a convenient comfort handle, ensuring you can fasten and unfasten the clamp without hurting your fingers, as well as a built-in quick release lever for quickly undoing the clamp and moving on to your next task. As an added bonus, the tool has a powder coating to make it more resistant against wear and corrosion. It's a simple, yet effective tool, and the people agree: Harbor Freight's user base has rated this clamp at 4.7 out of five based on 4,849 user reviews.
Pittsburgh Automotive Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool
Here's an unpleasant scenario: you're working on a large-scale appliance like an oven or repairing an engine part, when suddenly, you drop a crucial screw or bolt, and it rolls into a hard-to-reach place. In these situations, small metal components can be impossible to retrieve with your hands. If you find yourself in such a nightmare, having a tool like the Pittsburgh Automotive Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool – available at Harbor Freight for just $4.99 — comes in handy.
This nifty tool features a powerful magnet mounted on the tip with enough magnetic force to hold strong to metallic objects weighing up to 15 pounds. Just grab hold of the foam handle, extend the neck to anywhere from 7-1/2 inches to over 29-1/2 inches, and drag it across the ground to collect all of those dropped metal bits. That narrow extending handle is great for fishing out any bits you may have dropped into cramped spaces like the aforementioned no-man's-land, as well as behind a workbench, into an engine bay, and more. Quite a few Harbor Freight users have opted to keep this tool in their toolbox alongside some of the chain's other mechanic-ready standouts — it's managed to earn a user rating of 4.6 out of five based on 3,111 reviews.
Pittsburgh Fiberglass Rip Hammer
If there were a single tool that forms the bedrock of the laboring universe, it would be the humble hammer. It is a tool of both creation and destruction, one you'll need whether you're building a mailbox or prying out old nails. Considering it's the quintessential beginner's tool, you'd probably hope to get a good hammer for a reasonable price if you're just starting out. As it turns out, you can get exactly that from Harbor Freight in the form of the Pittsburgh Fiberglass Rip Hammer, and for just $5.99 to boot.
This small, yet feisty hammer features a classic smooth steel head, perfect for easily and evenly driving in nails, as well as a rip claw on the back for yanking those nails right back out. Whether you're pounding or yanking, the hammer's fiberglass construction will safely absorb the brunt of the vibrations, sparing your hands from the strain without cracking or splintering like a wooden handle. For added comfort, the handle has a rubber non-slip grip, which both cushions your hand and absorbs a little extra vibration. Harbor Freight's users love this hammer for its simple reliability, giving it a score of 4.8 out of five based on 2,291 reviews.