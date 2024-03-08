10 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Come In Handy During An Engine Swap

It may be shocking to learn that sometimes things just aren't designed with removal in mind. It often seems like engineers were so preoccupied with whether or not they could cram an engine into a bay with as little clearance as functionally possible, they didn't stop to think if they should. And while that's great for getting a larger engine into a smaller space, sometimes a little extra clearance can mean the difference between getting an impact socket on a bolt head or having to remove it by hand. A sturdy pry bar can gain you that clearance.

The 4-Piece Pittsburgh Pry Bar Set includes 8", 12", 18", and 24" pry bars, one for nearly every situation, and they're all very durable when used properly. The bars are lightweight, square-shaped to keep from rolling away, and their hard plastic handles can survive blows from mallets and deadblows, although a mini-sledge may shatter the grips. They have good angles at the ends, and work well for jobs ranging from gently unclipping a headlight connector to convincing an alternator with a stubborn bolt sleeve that it's time to break free from the engine.

At only $17 for the set, this was one of the first items on the author's list when he first got a job at a shop the day after graduating from Lincoln Tech. And while Pittsburgh tools sometimes get a bad rap, that trip was in 2007 and he's never needed to replace them. Just make sure to use the right tool for the job — a thin pry bar like this isn't designed for things like replacing a control arm with a strut under tension, and could snap under pressure.