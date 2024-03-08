10 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Come In Handy During An Engine Swap
Swapping out an engine is a complicated, and often expensive, affair. There are hoses, clips, fluids, pumps, and bolts that all need to be removed before one can even think about pulling the engine itself. A replacement engine, whether it's a straight swap or an upgrade, can cost a small fortune, and the modifications or conversion kits to fit the new part into the vehicle aren't cheap either. However, there's one place one can search to save a little money on the tools one may need for a big job like an engine swap: Harbor Freight.
There are a number of reasons we here at SlashGear recommend Harbor Freight tools. Affordability, obviously, is a big draw, but plenty of mechanics (including your author) use a lot of tools from this "discount retailer." Whether one is short on funds or just starting out as a tech, Harbor Freight can be the difference between having the tools one needs to do the work and having to beg around the shop. Harbor Freight offers a ton of diverse, durable tools and products, including several that can be put to good use during an engine swap. And most of those tools come with a decent warranty – one that's often honored with a full replacement in-store (with a receipt).
4-Piece Pittsburgh Pry Bar Set
It may be shocking to learn that sometimes things just aren't designed with removal in mind. It often seems like engineers were so preoccupied with whether or not they could cram an engine into a bay with as little clearance as functionally possible, they didn't stop to think if they should. And while that's great for getting a larger engine into a smaller space, sometimes a little extra clearance can mean the difference between getting an impact socket on a bolt head or having to remove it by hand. A sturdy pry bar can gain you that clearance.
The 4-Piece Pittsburgh Pry Bar Set includes 8", 12", 18", and 24" pry bars, one for nearly every situation, and they're all very durable when used properly. The bars are lightweight, square-shaped to keep from rolling away, and their hard plastic handles can survive blows from mallets and deadblows, although a mini-sledge may shatter the grips. They have good angles at the ends, and work well for jobs ranging from gently unclipping a headlight connector to convincing an alternator with a stubborn bolt sleeve that it's time to break free from the engine.
At only $17 for the set, this was one of the first items on the author's list when he first got a job at a shop the day after graduating from Lincoln Tech. And while Pittsburgh tools sometimes get a bad rap, that trip was in 2007 and he's never needed to replace them. Just make sure to use the right tool for the job — a thin pry bar like this isn't designed for things like replacing a control arm with a strut under tension, and could snap under pressure.
Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless 1/2 Ultra Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring
An impact wrench is going to help with a lot of the load-bearing parts that need to come off in an engine swap. We're talking about things like mounts, transmission bolts, parts that need removing, or crossmembers — basically anything that might get in the way of the motor on its way out. While some things require a more delicate touch, an impact wrench makes fast work of the larger bolts that need removing.
For jobs like that, the Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless ½" Ultra Torque Impact Wrench has some good reviews on both Harbor Freight's site and YouTube, where users praise the wrench's high torque ratings of 1500 ft-lbs of breakaway torque and 1000 fastening. While Hercules isn't the only brand of cordless impact wrench available at Harbor Freight – Earthquake XT and Bauer also make some good options — Hercules just might be the most powerful.
Redditors also compliment the Hercules wrench for its durability, even in a professional setting. At $190 for the bare tool, it's a little steep for a Harbor Freight tool, but with plenty of reviews backing up the product, it's hard not to see the value in this impact wrench — especially if one hasn't already invested in a particular company's battery system.
If there's one minor drawback, it's that sockets never feel quite as secure on an impact wrench with a friction ring as they do on one with a detent pin; however, that's not a dealbreaker for a tool with as many positives as this one.
Quinn 3/8-Inch Drive Digital Torque Adapter
Removing an engine is almost always the easier half of the job. The simplified description is that one just has to drain some fluids, undo some fasteners with an impact wrench, disconnect data and electrical connectors, and hoist the engine out. But during installation, a number of other factors come into play, including fastener torque. There's a spec for nearly every bolt that needs to be reattached, and over- or under-torquing those bolts can lead to leaks, loose connections, or even cracked parts.
While most techs have a ½" torque wrench for securing lug nuts, the Quinn ⅜" Drive Digital Torque Adapter is a unique solution. It is a little tool that turns any 3/8" ratchet or breaker bar into a torque wrench, and at $40 it's comparable in price to many dedicated torque wrenches, but offers plenty of extra bells and whistles.
The Quinn adapter features a torque range from 5.9 to 59 ft-lbs and can be set to provide an audio signal when the desired torque is reached. A large digital display shows easy-to-read numbers, and measurements can be shown in ft-lbs, N-m, and kg-m. The tool even records the last 50 readings, handy if one begins torquing something like an engine cover and gets pulled away or distracted.
Pittsburgh 2-Ton-Capacity Foldable Shop Crane
Whether it's used in an auto shop or one's garage, a shop crane (or engine hoist) is always one of those tools one doesn't think about until one needs it. We've all seen TikToks of folks rigging up incredibly unsafe mechanisms to get an engine out. But why risk a vehicle, engine, and even one's safety when it's a small investment to purchase a tool that will do the job safely?
Harbor Freight sells the Pittsburgh 2-Ton-Capacity Foldable Shop Crane for under $400. It features an extending boom, adjustable height, and six casters for easy movement once an engine is ready to be moved. The long stabilizing legs fold up for easy storage, and two of the six casters on those legs lock in place for when one is ready to raise and reposition an engine. Weight capacity is adjustable in half-ton increments, and is as simple as moving a pin.
YouTube videos frequently mention the easy assembly of the crane, and it's often named as both a great deal and a reliable product. AutoZone provides tool rentals of things as large as shop cranes, but if one is planning on using the tool in a shop setting, or even just doing more than one engine swap at home, the Pittsburgh Shop Crane is worth the investment.
Pittsburgh 2000-Pound-Capacity Foldable Engine Stand
An engine stand isn't necessarily required for a swap. Oftentimes one simply uses a crane to remove the old engine, and then installs the new one from the ground with the same crane. However, there's a number of reasons one would want a stand available. Parts that need to be swapped over from the old mill to a new one are much easier to remove or install on a stable engine stand, which is far easier to work with than an engine on the chain of a crane or resting on the floor, especially when one is working solo. The next job might not even be another swap, but an out-of-vehicle engine repair, making the stand more of an investment in future work as well.
This being a Harbor Freight article, when we say "investment" we don't mean it in the "large chunk of one's savings" sense. For under $200, one can be the proud owner of a Pittsburgh 2000-Pound-Capacity Foldable Engine Stand. This stand is foldable, making it easier to store, while also boasting a large weight capacity, adjustable mounting plate, and locking casters. As a reference point, most Subaru engines weigh under 400 pounds, and even some of the biggest engines ever sold in the U.S. are under a thousand pounds, giving the user plenty of cushion between actual engine weight and the stand's capacity.
Holt Industries 2.3-Gallon Manual Fluid Extractor
Engine swaps can be a messy business — engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and coolant all exist in or around the mill, and when simply opening a drain plug and letting the offending liquid pour out (into a container for proper disposal, of course) isn't an option, a fluid extractor comes into play.
Harbor Freight carries the Holt Industries 2.3-Gallon Manual Fluid Extractor for $100. It works like an old bike tire inflator, except instead of putting air in, it sucks fluid out. It's super handy for getting fluid out of reservoirs, but it also makes a great brake fluid flush tool, handy for getting air trapped in brake lines out after a flush or repair. The extractor is also nice to have as a way to perform an oil change if one's oil drain plug is stripped and one isn't able to repair or replace it. And emptying the tank is as easy as popping off a plug and pouring out the waste fluid.
An extending footrest holds the tank on the ground while the manual pump is used, and the tool comes with a number of hoses and fittings for removing fluids through dipstick tubes or filler ports. It's affordable, portable, and has enough uses to justify keeping one in any shop or garage.
Daytona 3-Ton Heavy-Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands
The reality of swapping out an engine is that there's often as much work to be done under the car as there is under the hood before that motor is ready to get hoisted out. Hoses, mounts, electrical connections, and the transmission, among other things, all need to be disconnected for a smooth swap. And if a lift isn't available, the next best thing is a set of sturdy jack stands like these.
The Daytona 3-Ton Heavy-Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands come as a set of two. These stands support 6000 pounds safely, with both a self-locking ratcheting bar and mobility pin to ensure the height adjustment remains stable. With a lift height between 11-3/8" and 16-7/8", the stands can get the front ends of most vehicles high enough to allow room for one to slide under there and get to work. They're even available in a rainbow of colors to match one's tastes or one's tool storage.
Floor jacks are NEVER a safe option on their own for supporting vehicle weight. They're designed to get a vehicle off the ground, and then have that vehicle's weight transferred to a more stable and reliable stand. For the low price of $50 for a set of two, the decision to use these tools during an engine swap could literally save one's life.
Pittsburgh Automotive 300-Pound-Capacity Low-Profile Creeper
Once one gets comfortable and settled underneath a vehicle, there's nothing as frustrating as realizing one has forgotten a specific tool — or having that 10mm socket hit the ground and roll away. This Pittsburgh Automotive 300-Pound-Capacity Low-Profile Creeper is designed to eliminate those problems, combining the relative comfort of a low-profile rolling creeper with secure tool storage. Bins on either side of the leg area of this creeper allow for several sockets, wrenches, or other tools to be stowed while rolling around under the vehicle, and the head cushion and smooth casters make for easy mobility. It's got a capacity of 300 pounds and comes in four different colors.
A creeper is simply a good investment, especially if one doesn't have the benefit of a lift in one's garage. The ability to comfortably work under a vehicle is underrated, and that little foam pillow can make the difference between frequent breaks and getting the job finished in one go. A low-profile design like the Pittsburgh creeper pictured keeps extra height to a minimum, allowing most mechanics enough room to slide under a securely lifted vehicle and maneuver without scraping one's tummy against an oil pan.
Braun 1200-Lumen LED Rechargeable Underhood Work Light
A constant complaint among gearheads is a lack of light. Whether one works in their own garage or in a dealership, there never seems to be enough light right where one needs it at any given time. And while flashlights or work lights on stands can help, the flashlight's beam simply isn't wide enough, and the nature of a work light's stand keeps it too far away to provide light deep into an engine bay.
This Braun 1200-Lumen LED Rechargeable Underhood Work Light aims to solve those issues, with a reasonable Harbor Freight price tag of $75. The light bar is extendable to 85" and can be adjusted to fit on nearly any vehicle's hood. Its lens can be rotated to provide sharp or diffused light. The manufacturer claims the rechargeable light can run 13 hours on its low setting, or four hours on high, and also can provide lighting while it's recharging with an included adapter. That next engine swap will go a lot smoother with this large, bright light illuminating the engine bay from overhead.
Pittsburgh Automotive Pulley Remover and Installer Set
When swapping out an engine, there are always parts that will need to be moved from the old engine to the new one. Power steering pumps are on that list, and they almost always require the removal of the pump pulley to access their fastening bolts.
There are a number of different styles of pulley pullers on the market, but in the author's experience the design of tools like the Pittsburgh Automotive Pulley Remover and Installer Set provide the best solution for the widest variety of styles and manufacturers. It includes adapters for GM 3.1L and Quad 4 style pulleys, and for Ford's 4.6L.
Setup can be a little tricky when one is first learning how the adapters work, but once the tool is in place, one simply tightens up a bolt until the pulley pops off. The tool also functions as a pulley installer with a few simple adjustments, making it invaluable not just for engine swaps but for power steering pump replacements, alternator swaps ... any job where a pulley needs removing before or after service.
Methodology
Harbor Freight offers a huge assortment of tools for low prices, and while they aren't all winners, there are some surprises in the tool dealer's inventory. We selected the ten tools on this list as products that aren't necessarily mandatory for an engine swap, but will definitely make the process easier.
The author owns more than half of these tools himself, and has performed a couple of engine swaps in his family's garage, on a 1985 Dodge Ramcharger and his dad's project car – a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500. He's also swapped engines in a professional setting, with the lifts and community tools that working in an auto shop provides.