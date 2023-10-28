5 Of The Best Earthquake XT Impact Wrenches You Can Pick Up At Harbor Freight

If you've ever been wandering the isles in Harbor Freight and checking out the impact wrenches on offer, then you might have noticed a brand called Earthquake XT. This brand isn't as thoroughly established as companies like Ryobi, DeWalt, or Snap-On, but many home mechanics have taken notice of its exceptionally low price tags. Earthquake XT tools are cheap, and they've started to grow a reputation for having a price-to-performance value that is hard to match, especially since Harbor Freight offers some of its infamous deals and discounts.

Very little information is available online about the manufacturer itself, but it seems to have a close relationship with Habor Freight, similar to Ryobi's relationship with Home Depot. Harbor Freight and Amazon are the only retailers selling Earthquake XT tools. It's also clear that the brick-and-mortar stores are putting Earthquake's tools impact wrenches front and center in their lineup.

Those looking to buy their first impact wrench or replace an old one might be interested in checking out what Earthquake XT offers, especially if they're also trying to save a little cash. There are currently only 19 products available from Earthquake at Harbor Freight, but it's still worth knowing which of them are best so you can feel confident in whichever one you decide to pick up. Here are five of the best Earthquake XT impact wrenches.