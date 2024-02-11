5 Harbor Freight Tools That Will Come In Handy When Replacing Brake Pads And Rotors

Working on your car at home can be a good way to save cash, especially when it's something relatively simple, like replacing brake pads. However, this means you'll need to find the necessary tools, which will usually result in a big upfront investment. Luckily, there are many ways to help soften the blow, and a big part of that will be shopping around for deals. Harbor Freight is a store that carries a lot of reliable and trustworthy brands while also keeping the prices down, especially if you have a store membership.

Each item on this list will not only come in clutch while working on your car, but they will also be things that won't exactly break the bank. Since Harbor Freight doesn't carry more expensive brands like Snap-On, you won't have to worry about shelling out thousands of dollars on tools here. A more in-depth explanation of how these tools were chosen can be found at the end of the list.