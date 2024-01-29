5 Insulated Screwdriver Sets For Your Next DIY Electric Job

Winter is a great time to tackle indoor home improvement projects, which also means you might be in the market for some new tools if you have electrical work to do. Power tools from the likes of Milwaukee can be handy for DIY electrical projects, but you'll also want a complete set of hand tools to tackle tasks like installing or replacing outlets, light fixtures, wiring, and switches. When working with wiring inside your home, the first rule is to ensure your circuit breakers are turned off; this can be a life-saving measure. Electricity-related incidents are common, however, causing more than 400 deaths and 4,000 injuries each year in the United States alone.

The National Fire Protection Association mandates using insulated tools when working with current higher than 50 volts, and taking multiple precautions when working with potentially fatal current is always a good idea. Fortunately, plenty of insulated hand tools are available to home improvement DIYers at popular online and brick-and-mortar outlets. Here are five insulated screwdriver sets that will not only make your work go smoother but could even save your life.