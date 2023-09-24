The Best Milwaukee Power Tools To Have If You're Doing Electrical Work

The slim design of the Milwaukee M18 Force Logic 6T Linear Utility Crimper may hide just how powerful it is — it's able to apply six tons of pressure to cleanly and easily connect wires. It works with eight crimping and cutting jaws, and Milwaukee smartly built it with electricians in mind, giving it a large trigger that is specifically compatible with Class 3 gloves. It features dual electronic release buttons for both lefties and righties, which makes it easy to use one-handed. Its inline design and 340-degree rotating head also make it great for accessing tight spaces.

One great feature is that the tool will tell you when a successful connection has been made, and it will also shut itself off if it can tell it doesn't have enough power left to complete the fitting. The crimper utilizes Milwaukee's One-Key technology, making it a smart tool that can store real-time crimp data, generate professional reports, provide performance history, and sync to the cloud, as well as have on-board location tracking so you don't misplace it.

One drawback to the tool is its high price. The M18 Force Logic 6T Linear Utility Crimper costs between $1650 and $1700 and is available from Home Depot, as well as Amazon. While it's more affordable than more powerful crimpers made by Milwaukee, like its 12T counterpart that can deliver a whopping 12 tons of pressure, that's still a sizable chunk of change.