The Best Milwaukee Power Tools To Have If You're Doing Electrical Work
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Electrical work is often complicated and time consuming, partly because it can be difficult to even get access to the wires that need to be worked on. Fortunately, tool manufacturers like Milwaukee have continued to innovate and evolve power tools specifically designed to make electrical work more streamlined and less labor-intensive. The company offers a lineup of products that can allow electricians to cut through cables, connect wires, and thread new lines — sometimes with the push of a button.
As an added benefit, many of these power tools are cordless and part of Milwaukee's M12 or M18 line of products. M12 tools can use the same interchangeable 12-volt batteries, while M18 can use the same 18-volt batteries, and there are chargers available that are compatible with both. Milwaukee's cordless tools can often last long enough for an entire task, and despite not being plugged directly into a power outlet, can provide enough juice to efficiently get the job done. Here are some of the best Milwaukee power tools you can add to your collection if you're doing electrical work.
M18 Force Logic 6T Linear Utility Crimper
The slim design of the Milwaukee M18 Force Logic 6T Linear Utility Crimper may hide just how powerful it is — it's able to apply six tons of pressure to cleanly and easily connect wires. It works with eight crimping and cutting jaws, and Milwaukee smartly built it with electricians in mind, giving it a large trigger that is specifically compatible with Class 3 gloves. It features dual electronic release buttons for both lefties and righties, which makes it easy to use one-handed. Its inline design and 340-degree rotating head also make it great for accessing tight spaces.
One great feature is that the tool will tell you when a successful connection has been made, and it will also shut itself off if it can tell it doesn't have enough power left to complete the fitting. The crimper utilizes Milwaukee's One-Key technology, making it a smart tool that can store real-time crimp data, generate professional reports, provide performance history, and sync to the cloud, as well as have on-board location tracking so you don't misplace it.
One drawback to the tool is its high price. The M18 Force Logic 6T Linear Utility Crimper costs between $1650 and $1700 and is available from Home Depot, as well as Amazon. While it's more affordable than more powerful crimpers made by Milwaukee, like its 12T counterpart that can deliver a whopping 12 tons of pressure, that's still a sizable chunk of change.
M12 600 MCM Cable Cutter
Milwaukee's M12 600 MCM Cable Cutter uses 5,000 pounds of force to slice through wires with its open jaw, powered ratcheting mechanism, and efficiently designed blade geometry. It's also small enough to work in more crowded panels, which makes it great for datacomm work, as well as utility, demolition, and other electrical applications. Plus, it has a built-in LED that can help you see what you're cutting. The tool has two speeds for both large and small-diameter wires, and can provide up to 150 cuts of 500 MCM copper on a single charge, leaving cuts that are clean enough for installation.
Some customers have complained that the tool struggles at higher gauges closer to 600 MCM, so if you're dealing with thicker cables, you may want to opt for a pricier, more powerful model. In general, however, its reviews give a high overall rating. The Milwaukee M12 600 MCM Cable Cutter Kit includes a battery, charger, and carrying case, and is available for $529.99 from both Amazon and Home Depot.
M18 Force Logic 6T Knockout Tool
The Milwaukee M18 Force Logic 6T Knockout Tool can save electricians a lot of time by making it much easier for them to punch holes when laying new cable. Even though it's not corded, its 18-volt battery is enough to generate six tons of pressure, enabling the tool to punch 1/2" to 4" holes through 14-gauge mild steel. While it packs a strong punch, the tool isn't that heavy — it's 40% lighter compared to other tools in its class. It's also built with a gripping surface that allows electricians to quickly thread holes without getting too fatigued or uncomfortable, although the trigger mechanism can take a little getting used to. The tool is also accurate thanks to the provided red alignment crosshairs. Slug removal ports are also included, and the product's right-angle design helps electricians maneuver the tool in hard-to-reach spaces.
Keep in mind that you'll need to use Milwaukee's proprietary Exact line of punches and dies, which are rated for both mild and stainless steel. Milwaukee's M18 Force Logic 6T Knockout Tool Kit includes a set of these proprietary dies and studs in various sizes, as well as a carrying case, 2 Ah battery, multi-voltage charger, and a Quick Connect Alignment System that makes for an easy setup. The kit is available from Home Depot for $1499.99.
M18 Cable Stripper
While many electricians will use a knife to cut a cable to access a wire, it's not the safest practice. Milwaukee's M18 Cable Stripper is a much better, cleaner way to do it, and will help protect electricians from shocks, as well as cutting themselves. The stripper's compact and right-angle design should help assuage any worries that using a tool will make it harder to reach wires in tighter spaces or crowded panels. You'll also get more consistent and accurate cuts than you would doing it yourself with a knife, thanks to the product's bushing design and a depth gauge that's adjustable up to three inches. Plus, it's compatible with quick-change bushings made by both Milwaukee and its competitors.
The tool has a variable-speed trigger and can strip 1/0-750 MCM copper and aluminum THHN/XHHW cables, as well as 500 MCM copper RHW/RHH/USE cables. The Milwaukee M18 Cable Stripper costs around $270 and is available from Home Depot, as well as Amazon. Neither an M18-compatible battery nor charger is included, though the tool comes with a carrying case. However, some reviews have complained that the case is oversized for the tool and takes up too much space. Other customers have cited issues with weak dies, which is something to note before purchasing.
M18 Fuel Angler 120' Steel Pulling Fish Tape
Electricians sick of manually pulling wire will be interested in the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Angler 120' Steel Pulling Fish Tape, which uses its 18V battery to automatically feed and retract fish tape. Its brushless motor can push through bends, and can pull wire through a 200' run, even with 360 degrees of bends. The tool uses a variable-speed trigger and is compatible with three interchangeable cartridges (up to 240' steel and 100' non-conductive), meaning you'll be able to spool tape cleanly and efficiently.
According to multiple Milwaukee customers, the fish tape has a surprisingly high fail rate when compared to other Milwaukee tools, especially concerning its drums and internal kinking. That's something to be aware of before spending money on this product, but if you need a fish tape puller, it's still a decent choice, considering it comes with a five-year warranty and its battery and charger are compatible with other Milwaukee power tools. Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Angler 120' Steel Pulling Fish Tape Kit includes a 2 Ah battery and multi-voltage charger, as well as a 120' x 1/8" Steel Pulling Fish Tape Replacement Cartridge. The kit's available from Home Depot for $529.99.