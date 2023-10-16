5 Of The Best Warrior Power Tools Worth Picking Up At Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight is the home of affordable and dependable tool brands, and an Inside Track Club membership can bring those prices even lower. One of the first things many new homeowners do is run to a hardware store to pick up power tools for around-the-house work, and they'll have to settle in on a brand. For anybody looking for something that's not going to break the bank but still provides some good value, Warrior is a good choice.
For DIYers who use their tool collection casually, there's nothing wrong with straying away from the bigger name brands and settling more on a budget manufacturer. Warrior has a huge step over the competition with its nearly unbeatable pricing. Even Ryobi, a brand that targets budget-conscious buyers with affordable power tools, can't beat Warrior's pricing. You'll be able to round out or start your collection with various power tools for under $100 if you're so inclined.
12V Cordless 3/8-inch Drill/Driver and Flashlight Kit
A good start to any tool collection is a cordless power drill. This will allow you to do simple things like build bookshelves or mount a TV. Even if you don't do a lot of handy work, anybody can benefit from having a cordless drill around just because of how useful one can be in a pinch. Warrior offers a 12V cordless drill for $24.99, making it an absolute steal at the price.
The 12V battery does mean it won't be as strong as its 18V counterparts, but it should work just fine for work around the house. You're getting a built-in flashlight with the drill that'll allow you to see where you're working if you're in low-light conditions. A variable speed trigger is included here, too, to give you complete control over how fast you want to go. Customer reviews mention the lightweight, cheap, and ease of use as main selling points.
This kit's 12V battery can be used with other Warrior products that have the same size battery. This type of versatility rewards you if you buy into the ecosystem by ensuring you'll have a surplus of extra batteries, essentially guaranteeing a charged battery at all times. You will also have savings by sticking to one tool brand since buying batteries can get expensive, and it's cheaper to buy a tool without the battery included.
18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw Kit
A cordless reciprocating saw is nice to have around if you want to clean up the look of the exterior of your home. If you have bushes that need pruning or low-hanging tree branches, a saw like this will easily handle those situations. The cordless design lets you take it out of the garage for these tasks, so you don't have to worry about dragging a wire all along your house. The saw has a built-in electric brake that lets you quickly move from cut to cut with little downtime. You can get up to 3,000 strokes per minute, so your job can go as fast as you want. You can grab one of these for $49.99 from Harbor Freight, putting it at a good price point.
You can also use this for cutting pipes if needed, so it's not just limited to landscaping. That's probably a step up from just casual DIY use, but it's nice to know in case you ever need it. All in all, a saw like this is nice to have around, even if you're just using it exclusively for bushes. Buyers point out the lightweight design makes it easy to work with.
1500 Watt 11 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun
Heat guns have plenty of uses, like unfreezing pipes in the winter or getting those pesky adhesive stickers off objects. The Warrior heat gun comes in at $19.99 at Harbor Freight, so it won't be a tool that breaks the bank, and there are plenty of uses for it. This isn't cordless, however, but it's instead tethered by a 6-foot cord. That's plenty long enough for thawing pipes in a bathroom, but remember that you have limitations.
There are two different temperature settings to flip between, so you can choose between high and low temperatures depending on the situation. Warrior boasts that its superior coil design allows this gun to heat up faster than the competition, so you have that working in your favor, along with the already low price. If you're in the market for a heat gun, it's tough to beat Warrior's offering. The durable body also allows it to withstand any accidents you might have with the tool, like dropping it on a hard surface. There are over 3,000 reviews for the Heat Gun at Harbor Freight, and it's sitting with a nearly perfect five-star rating, showing that consumers are very happy with the low-cost purchase.
6 Amp, 4-1/2-inch Paddle Switch Angle Grinder
If you're looking for a way to possibly knock some rust off steel or make a patio, the Warrior angle grinder is up to the task. It's not the most high-end angle grinder you can find on the market, but Warrior's option will be an affordable option for simple use, like cutting patio bricks for your backyard. The relatively low price might give you some pause, but $24.99 from Harbor Freight is a borderline steal. This six-amp motor can give you up to 12,000 RPM, so it packs quite a punch despite the low price tag. The tool is encased with cast aluminum, meaning it should have long-lasting durability in case of accidents like dropping it. On top of all that, the paddle switch trigger makes the tool comfortable to hold.
This angle grinder will be used for light, mostly DIY jobs, so don't expect to tackle massive projects with this. If you're just polishing or cleaning metal here and there, then this grinder will be perfect for you. Reviews are quite solid for the tool as it's coming in close to a five-star rating from customers — most of them pointing out the ease of use and affordability.
15 Amp, 10-inch Table Saw
A sturdy table saw is nice to have around, most commonly for woodworking if you're doing home projects. Basic DIYers won't need anything too expensive, so Warrior's $149.99 table saw makes a lot of sense. This firmly puts it as the most expensive power tool on the list, but that doesn't mean it's not priced fairly. Warrior says this will be able to cut through 3-3/16-inch materials, so it's nothing to scoff at. The 15 Amp, 4250 RPM motor should also make it easy to do. Warrior claims the saw is also durable enough to survive a fall, so don't worry about running and getting a replacement if this one hits the ground.
A big downside to using saws is the amount of debris that gets left behind, but that's not the case here. This saw comes with a built-in dust collection port that will make things far less messy than other competitors on the market. If you're interested in home renovation, like redoing your floors, you will find plenty of uses for this table saw. Owners of this saw hone in on how good it is for small projects and how easy it is to use. Beginners and veterans alike should be able to get a lot of use out of this saw.