5 Of The Best Warrior Power Tools Worth Picking Up At Harbor Freight

A good start to any tool collection is a cordless power drill. This will allow you to do simple things like build bookshelves or mount a TV. Even if you don't do a lot of handy work, anybody can benefit from having a cordless drill around just because of how useful one can be in a pinch. Warrior offers a 12V cordless drill for $24.99, making it an absolute steal at the price.

The 12V battery does mean it won't be as strong as its 18V counterparts, but it should work just fine for work around the house. You're getting a built-in flashlight with the drill that'll allow you to see where you're working if you're in low-light conditions. A variable speed trigger is included here, too, to give you complete control over how fast you want to go. Customer reviews mention the lightweight, cheap, and ease of use as main selling points.

This kit's 12V battery can be used with other Warrior products that have the same size battery. This type of versatility rewards you if you buy into the ecosystem by ensuring you'll have a surplus of extra batteries, essentially guaranteeing a charged battery at all times. You will also have savings by sticking to one tool brand since buying batteries can get expensive, and it's cheaper to buy a tool without the battery included.