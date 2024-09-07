6 Harbor Freight Tools Under $20 That Actually Have Good Reviews
Though there are some Harbor Freight tools you should think twice about buying, overall, the store has a good reputation with consumers who do not want to spend a fortune at bigger home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowes. A couple of reliable power tool brands, like Hercules and Bauer, can help you with your next project, and many hand tools in the Icon and Quinn lines can assist you with several jobs. However, what if you're looking for tools that are even cheaper? Though affordable, Icon hand tools tend to run pricer than the rest of the store's products.
Harbor Freight has many tools under $50 with great ratings — however, being a tool store that attests to the notion that it has the best quality tools at the lowest price, we wanted to dig up great finds that cost even less. Based on high ratings from several customers, here are six Harbor Freight tools under $20 accompanied by many good reviews. A more thorough explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of the article.
Pittsburgh 1/4 Inch and 3/8 Inch Dual-Drive Extendable Ratchet
Though Icon is considered Harbor Freight's top brand when it comes to ratchets (there's even an Icon 24K gold plated ratchet available), if you're looking for affordable and multi-use, Pittsburgh has a unique option. The 1/4 Inch and 3/8 Inch Dual-Drive Extendable Ratchet is impressive because, for only $18, you get two tools in one.
On one side of the ratchet head, you'll find a 1/4 inch drive and on the other side, there's a 3/8 inch drive. These two drives will more than likely fit the sockets you have in your home due to them being two of the most common sizes. This 72-tooth ratchet also has a five degree arc swing along with an extension that reaches out from 9-1/2 inches to 13-1/2 inches. Additionally, there's an oil-resistant TPR jacket for extra grip.
In terms of reviews, this Pittsburgh ratchet received a 4.8 out of five stars from over 1,800 customers and is recommended by majority of those reviewers. Many are happy with the dual-sized drives and the extension durability. Even more, there aren't any negative reviews regarding the extension's inability to stay in place, which would be this writer's biggest concern. Overall, it's a well-loved tool according to reviewers, especially since it comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Pittsburgh Multi-Bit 34 Piece Precision Screwdriver Set
When it comes to affordable tools under $20, Pittsburgh is going to be a top contender. Within its highly-rated ranks, the Multi-Bit Precision 34 Piece Screwdriver Set is a preference among many consumers. My father, who is a master mechanic, said that even he owned this tool. He stated that it's cheap, but for the price of only $10, it works well. This set comes with 34 pieces which include multiple bit sizes and styles, an extending soft-grip handle, an 8 inch flexible extension shaft, and a magnifier for hard-to-see jobs.
On the product page, this precision screwdriver set received a 4.4 out of five stars and has a 91% recommendation rating. One customer stated that it works as it should on small detailed jobs, and he's used his set for five years without any of the issues that the one star reviews stated.
However, be aware that this screwdriver set shouldn't be used on anything that requires strength behind the tools. Some of those reviews say that the bits wouldn't stay in place and that they had to use the extension to make it work. Many customers have stated that it works great on electronics, computers, and even RC cars, but you probably don't want to use it on anything heavy-duty like automotive work or even larger electronics like a TV. Regular-sized screwdrivers would be more appropriate for those jobs.
Bauer 4V Cordless 1/4 Inch Screwdriver
Bauer has some under-the-radar power tools that can be considered a good investment. The 4V Cordless 1/4 Inch Screwdriver, which runs for $19, is an alternative if you're tired of screwing in hardware by hand. This lightweight tool has a curved design, so your hand can be comfortable and not be in a weird position. It has 42.7 inch pounds of torque and reversible capabilities. Additionally, containing only a 4V battery, it is rechargeable with a barrel plug charger, which it comes with.
This electric screwdriver has a 4.6 out of five-star rating and a 95% recommendation percentage. Several positive reviews mention that the tool is incredibly compact and user-friendly. They also say that it does well holding a charge. One reviewer mentioned that they've had it for six months and have only had to charge it once.
Alternatively, some reviews state that the tool will not hold a charge. However, keep in mind that Bauer has a 90-day warranty from the date of purchase, which ensures that the tool will be free of defects. If there are any issues within that time, reach out to Harbor Freight for instructions on returns or exchanges. Harbor Freight also offers an extended warranty add-on option.
Haul-Master 400 Pound Capacity Ratcheting Tie Downs
Haul-Master, the brand that makes Harbor Freight's ratchet straps, has many ratchet strap options to choose from based on your holding needs. The strap set with the most reviews is the 400 Pound Capacity Ratcheting Tie Downs due to being such a common size for an affordable price. This set comes in a four-pack of one-inch by 15-inch ratchet straps for only $13. They are basic straps with a vinyl-covered S-hook to protect painted surfaces and have plastic grips on the handles and release.
Over 10,000 reviewers gave these straps a 4.6 out of five stars with a 94% recommendation rating. Several of the written reviews are happy with the straps' durability and how well they are able to hold onto large and heavy loads for extended periods. One person did mention that they do weather and wear out, but at the price and what they are typically used for, that is to be expected.
Pittsburgh 5 Piece Pliers Set With Comfort Grips
A set of pliers can come in handy in more situations than we could name, which is why when building your tool collection, it's important to invest in one. However, if you're looking for an affordable yet reliable set, Pittsburgh has its 5 Piece Pliers Set With Comfort Grips for $20. This set includes a long nose, diagonal cutters, groove joint, linesman, and slip joint pliers, so you get a wide range of options. They're made out of carbon steel, and the comfort grips allow for a comfortable, non-slip grip.
The reviews are mainly positive with a 4.6 out of five stars and a 95% customer recommendation rating. People comment on their durability and how easy they are to use, especially with the comfortable rubber grips. One user already has a set that they bought 20 years ago and purchased another one as a backup. One commenter stated that they wish the channel locks, or slip joint pliers, were a bit bigger for a wider range of uses, but they're still happy with the set overall.
Voyager 12 Inch Tool Bag With 21 Pockets
With so many of Harbor Freight's tools to buy, you'll also want somewhere to organize and store them. Though Harbor Freight tool storage options are abundant, many of them are stationary toolboxes or containers. However, you'll want a travel tool bag for places like your car in case of emergencies. For only $8, the Voyager 12 Inch Tool Bag With 21 Pockets gives you plenty of organizational space to place your most vital tools without them piling on top of each other on the inside. Made out of durable polyester, the bag has 15 pockets inside and six pockets on the outside.
This portable tool bag comes with a 99% customer recommendation rating and a 4.8 out of five star rating from over 7,000 reviewers. For such a small, plain bag, that's not bad at all. Many reviewers are surprised with how durable and reliable this tool bag is, and quite a mentioned purchasing more than one. Within the negative reviews, some state that it doesn't have any inside pockets, but it does — they just line the edges of the bag to allow you to place bigger items in the center.
Our methodology for selecting these affordable Harbor Freight finds
Each of these Harbor Freight tools was selected after thorough research of highly rated tools sold at Harbor Freight within all categories of tools. Not only were the ratings superior, the lowest on the list being 4.4 out of five stars, but we also observed how many reviews there were. A high rating of 4.8 doesn't matter when only a couple of customers have left reviews. With that said, each tool had at least 1,300 customer reviews, which helps make each tool recommendation percentage, which was no lower than 91%, much more valuable. We also want to note that each item's price in this article is the listed price at the store. That said, there may be an opportunity to get them even cheaper when Harbor Freight has discounts and deals throughout the year.
However, this is not a complete list of everything Harbor Freight sells at a manageable price. The store owns a wide variety of brands that cater to homeowners, mechanics, new tool users, and more. Many of these brands have relatively affordable products, which helps the company keep true to its slogan, "Whatever You Do, Do It for Less at Harbor Freight."