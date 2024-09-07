6 Harbor Freight Tools Under $20 That Actually Have Good Reviews

Though Icon is considered Harbor Freight's top brand when it comes to ratchets (there's even an Icon 24K gold plated ratchet available), if you're looking for affordable and multi-use, Pittsburgh has a unique option. The 1/4 Inch and 3/8 Inch Dual-Drive Extendable Ratchet is impressive because, for only $18, you get two tools in one.

On one side of the ratchet head, you'll find a 1/4 inch drive and on the other side, there's a 3/8 inch drive. These two drives will more than likely fit the sockets you have in your home due to them being two of the most common sizes. This 72-tooth ratchet also has a five degree arc swing along with an extension that reaches out from 9-1/2 inches to 13-1/2 inches. Additionally, there's an oil-resistant TPR jacket for extra grip.

In terms of reviews, this Pittsburgh ratchet received a 4.8 out of five stars from over 1,800 customers and is recommended by majority of those reviewers. Many are happy with the dual-sized drives and the extension durability. Even more, there aren't any negative reviews regarding the extension's inability to stay in place, which would be this writer's biggest concern. Overall, it's a well-loved tool according to reviewers, especially since it comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

