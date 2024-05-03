Is Harbor Freight's 24K Gold Plated Ratchet Worth It? (And Is It Real Gold?)

The box is emblazoned with a sticker that reads "Genuine 24k Gold Plated" and I'm inclined to believe it's real gold, only in a very thin layer. The handle of the tool is also stamped with "24K GOLD PLATED," meaning that it is, in fact, pure gold plating.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

Before you rush to Harbor Freight to start melting down ratchets to turn a profit, remember that edible gold leaf, also often made of 24k pure gold, is available on Amazon for just a few dollars. There's probably more gold by weight in the smartphone, tablet, or computer you are reading this on than this Harbor Freight ratchet.