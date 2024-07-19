Is Harbor Freight's Extended Warranty Worth The Extra Money? Here's What Users Say

Based on user feedback from sources like the Harbor Freight subreddit, most customers don't bother with the extended warranty. As we mentioned before, power tools are expensive, and if you don't have to spend even more than you already are, you probably won't. If you're buying simple or cheap tools that you'll only use once or occasionally, there's not really any reason to get protection for them when you could probably replace them for the same price or less.

The only notable exception where users say you might want to grab an extended warranty is if you're buying an exceptionally large, expensive product that you know you'll be putting to extensive work. If you're going to be using a large, expensive tool for what you know will be a fairly long period, potentially longer than the manufacturer warranty may last, it wouldn't hurt to have an extra layer of protection in the event of sudden failure just so you don't have to eat the cost entirely. This is especially true for more mechanically-complex tools, such as those with internal electronics.

For what it's worth, users have said that Harbor Freight is very good when it comes to honoring extended warranties. One user called it a "no questions asked" system – if you buy the extended warranty and the product is still in the warranty period, Harbor Freight will repair or replace it no matter how it broke.