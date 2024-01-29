Makita Vs Milwaukee: Which Brand Offers The Better Warranty?

Both Makita and Milwaukee are known for the quality, durability, and longevity of power tools. However, each brand's tools are not infallible. Since both manufacturers offer a variety of product lineups, each has multiple warranties in place to facilitate buyers properly.

Milwaukee started in the U.S. in 1924, introducing tools like drilling machines to the U.S. markets. Whereas, its top competitor Makita was started in Japan in 1915, specializing in the sale and repair of lighting equipment, motors, and transformers.

Although not direct competitors initially, these brands eventually introduced competing products and established healthy competition with devoted fanbases.

If you plan to purchase tools from either of these brands, then considering the brands' warranty policies is a great place to start. Comparing warranties across factors like warranty length, coverage scope, ease of making a claim, and repair or replacement policy will determine how effectively each brand supports its customers post-purchase.

It's important to note that the warranty policies discussed below for Makita and Milwaukee apply to the U.S. (varying from state to state). However, the same Milwaukee policy also applies to Canada.