6 Of The Best Harbor Freight Finds Under $50
Harbor Freight is known for having quality tools at low prices. It's even stated on its storefront under the store's sign. In fact, many of its tools and other products have consistent high ratings, which helps keep customers coming back. Additionally, the company is always offering different deals and discounts throughout the year and even has an Inside Track Club Membership for those of you who are frequent shoppers.
When browsing through the store, whether in-store or online, you may get a bit overwhelmed because of how many products they offer at such good prices, and sometimes these items can be discounted due to Harbor Freight coupons. However, based on a variety of reviews from users as well as our own experience, here are six of the best Harbor Freight finds for under $50 that you may want to consider purchasing for yourself. The methodology we used to select these affordable products will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.
Warrior 1500 Watt 11 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun
There are many applications in which heat is necessary to make the project easier, so why not have a heat gun on hand? Harbor Freight sells a few different heat guns, one of which is the Warrior 1500 Watt 11 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun for only $20. However, even though it is cheap, that doesn't mean it won't get the job done. This heat gun has a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 4,200 buyers. Many of the reviews state that the tool does exactly what it is supposed to and is extremely user-friendly. All you have to do is turn it on and direct the heat.
You can use this heat gun on all types of things such as stripping paint, shrinking wire tubs, and thawing pipes. Personally, I've used it to remove dealership decals from my car. However, be aware that this heat gun does in fact get extremely hot. It's important to follow the safety guidelines. It comes with a high and low temperature setting, but the low setting is still very hot — if not used correctly, it could cause damage.
Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps
Harbor Freight sells more than just tools — in fact, there are plenty of products perfect for your next camping trip. At only $20 and with a 4.8 out of five-star rating, you can get yourself the Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps, which if we're being honest, are fairly similar to the well-known ENO hammock. Although, the straps attached to the two carabiners on either end are not rope — though, they are still strong enough to hold you safely in the hammock.
This hammock is made of 210T parachute nylon, which can support up to 500 pounds of weight. It also comes with two 9 foot adjustable tree straps and is easy to set up due to the slip-through feature. All you need to do is place a strap around a tree, slip an end through one of the many holes, and attach a carabiner to the end of the strap. We do recommend that you place some of your weight down on the hammock once it is set up to ensure the straps are tight. This will also allow you to readjust the hammock if necessary before getting too comfortable.
Pittsburg Pneumatic Roller Seat
If you're working on a longer, more tedious garage project and want to add comfort to the experience, having a roller seat may be necessary. Harbor Freight sells Pittsburg's Pneumatic Roller Seat for $33, and it's a fairly simple design. It's a thick-rounded cushion sitting on top of a storage tray and wheels. The life range for the seat is between 15-20 inches, and it can be adjusted with a one-handed lever. Additionally, there is a 360-degree swivel allowance along with a 300 pound maximum capacity. The manual does not indicate if that includes any tools added to the storage tray, though.
This roller seat comes with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from 8,485 buyers. Many of the reviews state that the chair rolls around well — one even mentioned that it's much more stable than the four wheeled chairs. However, someone did say that the wheels tend to come undone, and they have to keep retightening them. A solution for that could be to use some thread locker, which you can find at Harbor Freight as well for only $2.49.
Ames Instruments 12:1 Infrared Laser Thermometer
There are many reasons to own a laser thermometer such as looking for HVAC efficiencies, overheating circuits, and even checking the temperature of a griddle before cooking. Personally, I use one to check the bearings on my travel trailer after a long drive to make sure they're not overheating. At Harbor Freight, you can find the affordable Ames Instruments 12:1 Infrared Laser Thermometer for only $25. It is incredibly user-friendly. All you have to do is point and shoot, and the temperature reading will show up on the monitor in either Fahrenheit or Celsius, whichever you have it set to. In Fahrenheit, it can read between -58 to 1022 degrees, and in Celsius, between -50 to 550 degrees.
It comes with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from 3,409 buyers. Most of the written reviews are in favor of the device — though a few do label it as just okay. A couple of the negative reviews state that it needs to be calibrated. Additionally, one person tried using it to check the temperature of people. However, the product overview clearly states it is not suited for humans. Overall, though, it is a handy find at a good price, especially if a coupon is available for it.
Pittsburgh 130 Piece Tool Set with Case
If you have a whole garage devoted to tools, an all-in-one tool set may not appeal to you. However, if you're looking for a starter set or need to add tools to your vehicle emergency kit, a full tool set may be just the thing you're looking for. Pittsburgh is one of Harbor Freight's house brands for tools, and the company sells its 130 Piece Tool Set with a Case that comes with everything you can think of to get a simple tool collection started. The whole set costs $40 and has a 4.5 out of five-star rating from over 8,700 consumers, many of which stated they bought the set specifically for their vehicle.
Included in the set are most of the standard tools such as a hammer, screwdrivers, driver bits, a socket set, pliers, and more. However, keep in mind that the quality is going to be a bit lower compared to other premium tool brands such as Icon, but for the price and the security of having a tool set in your vehicle, it's not too bad.
Braun 5500 Lumen 4 foot Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light
Every home garage needs plenty of lighting — it's not fun trying to see what you're doing with one overhead light and a headlamp. With a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 3,000 buyers, Harbor Freight sells a 5500 Lumen 4 foot Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light made by Braun for the very affordable price of $23 per light. It's fairly light weighing only 2.4 pounds, so you can easily install it without worrying too much about it falling from the ceiling. Best of all, it comes with a 30,000-hour LED life, which means you don't have to waste money buying expensive bulbs to fit the length.
A cool feature regarding these lights is that you can link up to eight of them in a series, so when you turn one on, they all light up. Not sure how many lights your shop will need, though? Not to worry. On the product page, Harbor Freight has a shop lights calculator ready for you to input the length and width or square footage of the space. After you do, it will calculate how many lights will fit in the area without being excessive. It's nice when technology does the math for you.
How we chose these affordable Harbor Freight finds
These products were selected based on high ratings from many customers — five out of six items in this list have over 3,000 reviewers weighing their options. Additionally, some of the findings were selected due to positive personal experiences, like the hammock and the laser thermometer. Each item also has a rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars, so not only are they considered affordable due to being under $50, but they are also reliable.
However, we do encourage you to do extra research to ensure that the items will work for your individual needs. For example, if you are already invested in the Bauer battery system, you may want to consider the Bauer 20V Heat Gun instead, which is also under $50. However, while still a 4.1, the rating isn't as high as the one listed in this article. Additionally, we'd also recommend expanding your research to see what other awesome deals Harbor Freight has, especially in the coupon tab on its website.