Who Makes Harbor Freight's Heat Guns & How Many Of Them Are Cordless Options?

When it comes to budget-friendly tool deals, few names can beat Harbor Freight. The iconic store has been around since 1977, and it's been providing quality tools at affordable prices ever since. While many people think of Harbor Freight for its wide selection of mechanic's tools, the store stocks nearly every type of gadget you can think of, from electrical devices to HVAC supplies and more. It even stocks several heat guns. These niche tools are commonly used in the automotive and electrical industries, where technicians use them for things like removing gaskets, applying shrink wrap to electrical connections, and performing auto body repairs. However, heat guns aren't limited to those industries, and you can use them for everything from working with fiberglass to removing old stickers from various surfaces.

Harbor Freight sells five different heat guns. Two of those tools are made by Bauer, one of Harbor Freight's many in-house brands. Two more of Harbor Freight's heat guns are made by Hercules, another one of the store's tool lines, while the last heat gun is built by Warrior, which is, you guessed it, another one of Harbor Freight's in-house brands. The prices are what you'd expect from Harbor Freight, with the cheapest tool starting at $19.99 and the most expensive one coming in at a modest $59.99. Three of them are corded, while the remaining two are battery-powered. Let's dive in and take a deeper look.