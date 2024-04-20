Who Makes Harbor Freight's Ratchet Straps And Are They Any Good?

Ratchet straps, also known as tie-downs, are a universal tool found in many home garages and vehicle toolboxes and can be bought at nearly any hardware store like Lowes and Home Depot. However, when purchasing ratchet straps, you want to make sure that you are investing in a good set and know the tie-down tips and tricks. If not, you may find yourself in a dangerous situation.

Harbor Freight is a popular hardware store that reportedly has budget-friendly quality tools, especially when compared to the prices of the bigger chain stores. Along with home repair and automotive tools, you will find other necessities like ratchet straps on the shelves. One thing you will notice, though, is that all of Harbor Freight's ratchet straps are made by one of its house brands, Haul Master. That begs the question, are Haul Master's ratchet straps reliable tie-downs that will have you saying "That isn't going anywhere?"