Who Makes Harbor Freight's Ratchet Straps And Are They Any Good?
Ratchet straps, also known as tie-downs, are a universal tool found in many home garages and vehicle toolboxes and can be bought at nearly any hardware store like Lowes and Home Depot. However, when purchasing ratchet straps, you want to make sure that you are investing in a good set and know the tie-down tips and tricks. If not, you may find yourself in a dangerous situation.
Harbor Freight is a popular hardware store that reportedly has budget-friendly quality tools, especially when compared to the prices of the bigger chain stores. Along with home repair and automotive tools, you will find other necessities like ratchet straps on the shelves. One thing you will notice, though, is that all of Harbor Freight's ratchet straps are made by one of its house brands, Haul Master. That begs the question, are Haul Master's ratchet straps reliable tie-downs that will have you saying "That isn't going anywhere?"
Haul Master's ratchet strap options and reviews
Haul Master makes a variety of different load capacity ratchet straps. The lowest is the 400 lb. Capacity 1 in. X 15 ft. which comes as a four-pack. It comes with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from other 10,000 buyers. Many of the written reviews were positive, stating that the straps could hold items such as box springs during transport and hold down covers on boats. Due to them being such a cheap option, though, several buyers weren't comfortable driving at high speeds with them. Even more, a few reviews complained that the straps broke while being used on heavier items like motorcycles.
A more heavy-duty option is the 1000 lb. Capacity 1-1/2 in X 10 ft. This one received a 4.4 out of five-star rating from over 1,000 buyers. Many said they felt well-made and worked great with their off-road vehicles. However, the biggest issues seemed to be the length of the straps, and that the hooks had a shallow grip, which can cause them to unhook if you hit a bump on the highway and if there is any give with the item they're holding down like shocks on an ATV.
Are Harbor Freight ratchet straps any good?
On TacomaWorld.com, one commenter stated that the Haul Master straps worked fine, but they wouldn't trust them to tie down their ATVs. Another user said that the day they bought the straps to tie down their ATV, three out of four broke. Many buyers who left reviews on the Harbor Freight website were fine with using them on lighter loads around town or simply strapping down tarps. However, if you are traveling at high speeds with heavier objects, it's recommended by users that you opt for a more reliable and sturdier option even if it may cost you a bit more.
Overall, Harbor Freight's Haul Master ratchet straps seem to get the job done depending on what you need them for. When looking at many of the tie-down options available on Harbor Freight's website, it seems most of the straps have shallow style hooks, which can pose a problem for some users. That being said, it wouldn't hurt to have a set of Haul Master ratchet straps as part of your car emergency item kit.