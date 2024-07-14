6 Under-The-Radar Bauer Tools That Are More Useful Than You'd Think
Harbor Freight has many unexpected finds at a great price. The business is known for having high-quality tools at lower prices — in fact, it's in the slogan. One of those finds is the line of Bauer power tools. They aren't on a DeWalt or Milwaukee level, but due to being a mid-level tool product, they are on par with Ryobi and Hart and several have high ratings. In truth, there are many that can be considered must-haves for your home garage.
Bauer does make several of your traditional-style tools, like drills and battery-powered nail guns. However, the brand also makes a few electric tools that you wouldn't think to purchase. They tend to come a bit unnoticed compared to other power tools, but that doesn't make them any less valuable and useful. Based on a variety of user reviews along with some personal recommendations, here are six under-the-radar Bauer tools that can come in handy for daily projects and spur-of-the-moment fixes. A more thorough explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of the article.
20V Cordless 0-160 PSI Inflator
If you're already invested in a power tool battery line, it's good to look into the different types of tools available that can save you in a pinch. For example, the Bauer 20V Cordless 0-160 PSI Inflator is a great emergency tool to keep in your car at the affordable price of $20. Like some of the other tools in this list, though, that price is for the tool only. This tire inflator can do a maximum pressure of 160 PSI and comes with a 19-inch hose to reach stem valves. Even more, it's incredibly easy to use. Just attach the battery, clip onto the valve stem, and press the button to start.
It also comes with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 1,000 reviewers. Be aware, though, that this air compressor is a weaker alternative to some other top-rated tire inflators out there, but according to many of the reviews, it did the job for everything from lawn mower tires to car tires. It just took a bit longer than a more powerful inflator, but it's to be expected at the low price.
20V Cordless Full Sized Glue Gun
Growing up, many of us have had to use a plug-in glue gun at some point, whether for an art project or to fix something we broke, and let's be honest, dealing with the cord and worrying about the gun falling over and making a mess was always a stress. Bauer has a Cordless Full Sized Glue Gun that runs off its 20V battery system that is user-friendly and quick to heat up to an internal nozzle temperature of 455 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has an anti-drip design to stop any glue from releasing when the trigger is released. Best of all, it's only $20 for the tool. Of course, at that price, the battery will need to be purchased separately. You can get a Bauer 20V 5.0 Ah battery for $68.
This tool got a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 300 reviewers. Many of the written reviews are positive as well, commenting on the good battery life and how quickly it heats up. Some of the negative reviews do state that when the glue gun is off and cooling down, there is a tendency for the drying glue to run down the side of the tool and around the trigger, making it inoperable. However, another reviewer stated that to make sure that doesn't happen, they take out the remaining glue stick and let the glue gun cool upside-down, so if any glue does run out, it won't affect the tool.
8V Cordless Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit
Bauer does have tools that are not part of their battery system, but are still incredibly useful. The 8V Cordless Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit is great for all kinds of detailing projects. At $50, it comes with many accessories including grinding stones, diamond grinding bits, cut off wheels, wood polishing wheels, and more. It also has a speed between 5,000-30,000 RPM, so you have complete control over how much power and force the tool puts on the materials you're working with. Additionally, it is rechargeable — however, the manual does state that if you do not use the tool within a three-month period to charge it anyway to keep the battery from wearing down.
With a 4.5 out of five-star rating from over 600 buyers, this rotary tool has many jobs. A reviewer used it to detail wood pieces to make Christmas ornaments, while another person used the diamond blades to cut the spurs on their game fowl and trim their dogs' nails. However, no matter what use you find with this tool, make sure you read through the instructions to ensure you are using it correctly — especially if you plan to use it on your pets.
20V Cordless High Volume Inflator/Deflator
There are many Harbor Freight finds to elevate a camping trip, but what about making it easier to blow up that pesky air mattress or a giant inflatable flamingo for the lake? Using a 20V battery, Bauer has its Cordless High Volume Inflator/Deflator which lets you save your breath and relax as you should during a camping weekend. The tool-only is $20, comes with a 4.5 out of five-star rating from 177 people, and is a personal recommendation.
It's incredibly simple to use. If what you're blowing up has the twist-lock feature, you can remove the black nozzle and twist the tool into place before starting. If not, you can simply use the barrel nozzle or the pinch valve adapter. What's even better about this device is that when you're done with the inflatable, you can deflate it using the tool. You won't have to spend time awkwardly pushing down and folding corners to get the air mattress or pool float flat.
However, the maximum pressure is only 0.61 PSI. This means things like inflatable paddle boards and kayaks won't be able to get to their required PSI to use. Personally, though, I still use the inflator to save the time spent pumping up a paddle board in the beginning, then switch over to the hand pump once the PSI is getting close. Afterward, deflating it is a breeze, especially after a day of exhausting paddling.
2,400 CFM, 1/3 HP Floor Blower
Bauer makes blowers and fans of a couple of different styles, but sometimes you just need an ultra powerful one that can quickly push out air. At $200 and with a 4.9 out of five-star rating, the 2,400 CFM, 1/3 HP Floor Blower gives fast and directed airflow, so you can dry, ventilate, and cool a room down. This blower features three speed settings and two built-in 120V outlets, so you can power other items while the blower is plugged in.
From personal use, this fan has done well drying a concrete garage floor. You can simply stick it in the corner and let the floor blower do its job with its built-in four blowing angles. Just remember, the bigger the room, the longer it will take to dry or cool down. However, you do have the option of linking up to five of these floor blower units to make drying time quicker. That feature will definitely come in handy during water damage restoration or another type of emergency.
1,600 Watt, 12 Amp, 14 Temperature Dual-Speed Heat Gun
Many universal tools out there can be used for more than one job, and a heat gun is one of them. Bauer's 1,600 Watt, 12 Amp, 14 Temperature Dual-Speed Heat Gun can remove annoying car dealership decals, thaw frozen pipes, shrink wires, and weaken sticky items you need gone. It has a 14-temperature setting, allowing the heat to be between 500-1,100 degrees Fahrenheit with four switch settings: off, cool, low, and high. Quick note: You can use the cool setting to shorten the cool time of the tool instead of letting it sit smoldering hot for longer.
Costing $40, this heat gun has a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 1,300 reviewers, as well as many positive notes regarding how quickly it heats up and how convenient the variable heat setting is. However, be aware that like all tools, this heat gun does have its limitations. For example, one reviewer tried melting the snow on his back porch with it, and it simply wasn't powerful enough to do a whole deck. Although, if you wanted, you might be able to melt smaller areas with it.
How we chose these Bauer tools from Harbor Freight
These Bauer tools were selected based on both thorough research of user reviews and ratings, as well as personal experience with some of the products. We made sure to select items that had positive feedback, especially when less than 500 people were recommending the item.
Each of these tools has at least a 4.5 out of five-star rating, and all but one are $50 or under. However, you may be able to find any of these items cheaper if you are signed up for Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club Membership. And even though it can be questioned which Harbor Freight power tool brand is the higher quality, Bauer can still hold its own with the unique array of highly-rated tools on the shelf.