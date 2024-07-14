6 Under-The-Radar Bauer Tools That Are More Useful Than You'd Think

Growing up, many of us have had to use a plug-in glue gun at some point, whether for an art project or to fix something we broke, and let's be honest, dealing with the cord and worrying about the gun falling over and making a mess was always a stress. Bauer has a Cordless Full Sized Glue Gun that runs off its 20V battery system that is user-friendly and quick to heat up to an internal nozzle temperature of 455 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has an anti-drip design to stop any glue from releasing when the trigger is released. Best of all, it's only $20 for the tool. Of course, at that price, the battery will need to be purchased separately. You can get a Bauer 20V 5.0 Ah battery for $68.

This tool got a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 300 reviewers. Many of the written reviews are positive as well, commenting on the good battery life and how quickly it heats up. Some of the negative reviews do state that when the glue gun is off and cooling down, there is a tendency for the drying glue to run down the side of the tool and around the trigger, making it inoperable. However, another reviewer stated that to make sure that doesn't happen, they take out the remaining glue stick and let the glue gun cool upside-down, so if any glue does run out, it won't affect the tool.