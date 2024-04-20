Who Makes Harbor Freight's Battery-Powered Nail Gun & How Much Does It Cost?

As is the case with many of Harbor Freight's products, the 20V Cordless 18 Gauge Brad Nailer is produced by the power tool brand Bauer. It's worth noting that Harbor Freight is actually the parent company of Bauer, which is why its products are only available through the distributor. The general opinion among consumers is that Bauer power tools are good for those operating on a budget, offering solid mid-range options for many products — and its nail gun appears to be no different.

The Bauer 20V Cordless 18 Gauge Brad Nailer sports a number of useful qualities, including a side-loading brad magazine, a narrow form factor for precise nailing, and, of course, its added portability from being battery-operated. However, one of the most lauded elements of the product is its price. Bauer's nail gun slots in at exactly $99.99 on Harbor Freight's website. That's a fairly low price compared to offerings from other brands, such as DeWalt's 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion Electric Cordless 18-Gauge Brad Nailer and Milwaukee's M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Gen II 18-Gauge Brad Nailer — both of which cost $299. However, it's worth keeping in mind that users will still need to purchase batteries and a charger for Bauer's nail gun separately.

All told, Bauer's battery-powered nail gun appears to maintain the brand's reputation for cheap tools that don't skimp too much on feature set and quality. In keeping with that idea, the listing has proven quite popular among Harbor Freight customers. The product currently maintains a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, as averaged from more than 1,000 user reviews.