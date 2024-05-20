Every Major Reciprocating Saw Brand Ranked Worst To Best

A reciprocating saw may not be a staple in every home tool collection, but it certainly comes in handy for various professional and DIY tasks. It features a straight-edged saw that rapidly moves forwards and backward—or "reciprocates." This not only saves you a lot of effort compared to its manual counterpart while making precise cuts in wood, plastic, and even metal, but its compact size also enables work in tight spaces where a manual saw would require plenty of elbow room and lateral space for cutting.

Reciprocating saws are often eminently portable, with many premium models being cordless and featuring brushless technology that facilitates a higher power output while being more efficient on the battery. Most brands also produce one-handed models for lighter duties, such as limbing small branches or cutting through plastic piping or guttering while keeping your cutting object steady with your free hand. Corded versions are also available for those working longer shifts or where battery charging isn't practical.

In short, there is a reciprocating saw to suit most requirements, and here, we examine which brands produce the best quality saws for a range of uses and which perform best in various testing environments. We explain our ranking methodology in greater detail at the foot of the article, which considers brand reputation as compiled by trusted aggregate sites, such as Consumer Reports, and thorough research carried out by independent reviewers, including ToolBoxBuzz. The following are our picks of today's top reciprocating saw manufacturers, counting down to the best brand overall.