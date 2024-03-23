5 Lowe's Tools You Might Need For Your Next Home Remodel
Remodeling your home can be a rewarding but expensive endeavor. One tried and true method for saving money is by taking care of most, if not all, of the remodeling yourself. To ensure the quality of your remodel is as high as possible and save yourself the time and frustration of using inferior equipment, you'll want high-caliber tools. You'll also want the right equipment for the job, so that the results of your hard work are the best they can be, and you end up with a remodeled home you can live with (or, more literally, live in).
You'll need to decide where to procure your instruments. Consider shopping at Lowe's. One advantage to shopping at the retailer is that many of the best budget-friendly tools worth buying can be found at Lowe's. Plus, the hardware chain offers products from several popular brands, such as Craftsman, Skil, and DeWalt.
Here are five Lowe's tools you might need for your next remodel, based on the positive reviews of Lowe's customers who've used them, and reputable publications that have extensively tested the products. More information on how these tools were selected can be found at the end of the list.
DeWalt Cordless 20V Max Oscillating Multi-Tool
A home remodel can be very complex, which is why an oscillating multi-tool can be invaluable, enabling you to remove grout, caulk, old paint, and other materials, as well as trim, polish, sand, and even make plunge cuts in drywall, cabinets, and furniture. DeWalt tools, which are made by Stanley Black & Decker, are usually a good option — and DeWalt's Cordless 20V Max Oscillating Multi-Tool is no exception.
After evaluating the product, Pro Tool Reviews gave the DeWalt multi-tool a positive review, rating it 9.2 out of 10 and calling it a great value and "one of the top models available." Its dual-grip variable-speed trigger makes it easy to operate while allowing you to control precisely how much force you want to use. It's cordless and has a powerful brushless motor and an impressive runtime.
You'll likely want to invest in several different attachments to get the most out of the multi-tool. Unfortunately, you'll need a universal adapter, and if you don't already own one, you'll need to purchase it separately. The DeWalt Cordless 20V Max Oscillating Multi-Tool is available at Lowe's for $169.
Skil 15-Amp 7.25-inch Corded Circular Saw
If your remodel involves building furniture, shelves, cabinets, or doors from scratch, you'll likely cut a lot of wood. If that's the case, a power saw will save time and labor. The iconic tool brand Skil, a subsidiary of Chervon, has a powerful 15-Amp 7.25-inch Corded Circular Saw that will make your remodel easier. Popular Mechanics named the tool an Editor's Choice and called it a "value-packed saw that cuts accurately and with power" after testing it with various types of lumber.
The tool isn't as heavy as you may expect, weighing 8.7 pounds. It has a wide foot plate and a solid cut capacity with a 51-degree bevel and positive stop at 45 degrees. Features include a single-beam laser to line up cuts with precision. There's also an anti-snag lower guard, rearview depth adjustment, and an air blower that stops sawdust from getting in the way of the cut. The saw has a power-on indicator, safety lock, and guarded trigger for protection. A carrying bag is also included to make the saw easier to store and transport.
One drawback is that it's corded, so if you plan to do your cutting outside, or your home doesn't have electricity access while work is ongoing, you'll need to get extension cords or possibly a generator. However, being corded is partly why the saw is so powerful, and you won't have to stop and worry about recharging batteries. Lowe's sells the Skil 15-Amp 7.25-inch Corded Circular Saw for $49.98, which is cheaper than many cordless options.
Craftsman V20 Max 1/2-inch Cordless Drill/Driver
Since it's a must-have Lowe's tool for your home garage, you should own Craftsman's V20 Max 1/2-inch Cordless Drill/Driver. But, if you don't, consider adding the versatile tool to your collection before you begin remodeling. Combining the advantages of a drill and a driver, the gearbox has two different speeds for a wide range of tasks: 0-350 and 0-1,500 rpm. A keyless chuck makes it easy to swap out bits without interrupting your workflow, and an attached LED light makes it easier to see where you're applying the tool.
The drill/driver is also light and easy to maneuver and uses the same proprietary 20-volt batteries as other Craftsman cordless V20 power tools and outdoor equipment, such as the brand's saws and leaf blowers. After testing the product, GearLab called the tool "convenient and user-friendly" and was impressed with its "performance at driving in screws and drilling holes in a steel sheet." However, the publication also noted that its battery life was lacking. If you can live with that caveat, the Craftsman V20 Max 1/2-inch Cordless Drill/Driver can be purchased for $79 at Lowe's.
Kobalt 8-lb Fiberglass Demolition Sledgehammer
Sometimes, to create, you need to destroy — which is why you'll want a quality sledgehammer on hand. Lowe's sells several different kinds, including various sizes available from Kobalt. A good middle-of-the-road size is the Kobalt 8-lb Fiberglass Demolition Sledgehammer, which has a handle that's 34 inches long and is made from durable dual-injected fiberglass. It's perfect for construction projects involving demolition and concrete work. The eight-pound head has an oversized face for increased contact surface, meaning it'll be tough to miss your target. As a bonus, the hammer has a handle guard to provide overstrike protection.
A notch at the bottom of the handle allows you to hang the sledgehammer from your wall for convenient storage, however, one complaint is that it could be larger. You might have trouble finding a hook or nail that fits and is strong enough to support the hammer's weight. As far as drawbacks go, it could be worse. Lowe's customers seem satisfied with the product, which has an average user score of 4.6 out of 5 on the store's website, based on over 250 ratings. You can find the Kobalt 8-lb Fiberglass Demolition Sledgehammer at Lowe's for $37.98.
Bosch 120V Random Orbital Sander
Remodeling your home involves everything from major construction to finishing details, like making sure the wood on your new cabinets and furniture is smooth and splinter-free. Rather than wearing yourself out manually sanding the wood down, you may want to opt for the 120V Random Orbital Sander from Bosch. It's one of the best major power tool brands on the market.
The tool is small and light. It has an ergonomic design, soft-grip top, and a low-vibration motor. Its small size doesn't detract from its power, as the sander can run between 7,500 and 12,000 oscillations per minute. Variable-speed control lets you to choose a setting depending on the task and surface you're polishing. A microcellular backing pad helps make the finishes fine and smooth. Another useful feature is the tool's onboard system for filtering fine dust, and a vacuum hose adapter is included with the product. There's also a sanding disc and a carrying/storage bag.
A potential downside, according to The Spruce, which field-tested the product, is that the body can get pretty hot after continuous use. However, that was one of very few issues the publication found with the tool, to which it gave an impressive 4.8 out of 5 score. The Spruce found plenty about the sander to praise, saying that its pad brake dampening system prevented pesky swirl marks and that its hook-and-loop attachment system made swapping out sandpaper fast and easy. The Bosch 120V Random Orbital Sander is available from Lowe's for $79.
How the recommended tools on this list were selected
To ensure that the recommended items on this list of Lowe's tools you might need for your next home remodel are worth your investment, tool and hardware experts were consulted. These reviews were written after each product was field tested and published by reputable publications known for their accurate assessment of various power tools and other equipment. Four of the five items on this list have positive reviews from publications that include Pro Tool Reviews, The Spruce, GearLab, and Popular Mechanics. The fifth product — the Kobalt Sledgehammer — has a 4.6 out of 5 user rating based on the reviews of over 250 Lowe's customers who have bought and used the tool. We also made an effort to include several brands on this list, if you typically stick to just one or a few brands, giving you more options before commencing work on your next home remodel.